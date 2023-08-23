Kyiv deputy killed in action in Donbas

A Ukrainian deputy, Serhii Ilnytskyi who joined the European Solidarity party in 2020, was killed in action fighting with Russian troops in Donbas, according to former President Petro Poroshenko.

Ilnytskyi, known as “Sokil” (Falcon), served as the first deputy commander of Dmytro Yarosh, the commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, and the commander of the “South” unit which is a part of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Since 2014, the deputy fought against Russian occupiers in Donbas. He became a deputy of the Kyiv City Council in April 2023.

“A great loss for all of us. Our friend, the deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity party, Serhiy Ilnytskyi, has passed away. He fought for the Ukrainian Donbas since 2014 and was killed there, in Donbas, near Kurdiumivka village,” Poroshenko said.

According to the former president, the farewell ceremony for the veteran of the Ukrainian Army Forces will take place in Kyiv.