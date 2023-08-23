Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Kyiv deputy killed in action in Donbas

byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2023
1 minute read
Serhii Ilnytskyi. Source: Gal Info
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



A Ukrainian deputy, Serhii Ilnytskyi who joined the European Solidarity party in 2020, was killed in action fighting with Russian troops in Donbas, according to former President Petro Poroshenko.

Ilnytskyi, known as “Sokil” (Falcon), served as the first deputy commander of Dmytro Yarosh, the commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, and the commander of the “South” unit which is a part of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Since 2014, the deputy fought against Russian occupiers in Donbas. He became a deputy of the Kyiv City Council in April 2023.

“A great loss for all of us. Our friend, the deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity party, Serhiy Ilnytskyi, has passed away. He fought for the Ukrainian Donbas since 2014 and was killed there, in Donbas, near Kurdiumivka village,” Poroshenko said.

According to the former president, the farewell ceremony for the veteran of the Ukrainian Army Forces will take place in Kyiv.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts