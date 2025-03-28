Exclusive

“Code 200 means our dead soldiers.” Ukraine furious as police help corruption suspect flee to EU using military hearse. Denys Komarnytskyi, despite being wanted, easily left the country, while most Ukrainian men are forbidden from doing so under martial law, even though they haven’t committed any crimes.

With US in retreat, Europe can easily safeguard Ukraine. With US support fading, Europe has everything to defend Ukraine effortlessly — all while leveraging its army to keep Russia in check.

Russian propaganda network Pravda tricks 33% of AI responses in 49 countries. Just in 2024, the Kremlin’s propaganda network flooded the web with 3.6 million fake articles to trick the top 10 AI models, a report reveals.

Military

Ukraine’s slow invasion: Soldiers slip into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast quietly. Ukrainian troops quietly infiltrate Russia’s Belgorod region, executing a low-profile offensive that catches Russian defenses off-guard and signals a new strategic approach.

Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing for new offensives in three oblasts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed Russian preparations for new military offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts during a Paris meeting.

Russia warns peacekeepers in Ukraine would trigger direct confrontation with Moscow. Russia warns that a NATO peacekeeping mission in Ukraine could spark direct conflict, rejecting the UK-France initiative as a potential military intervention.

As of 27 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 908890 (+1670)

Tanks: 10438 (+8)

APV: 21701 (+16)

Artillery systems: 25265 (+58)

MLRS: 1343 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1118

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 30926 (+108)

Cruise missiles: 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 42070 (+169)

Intelligence and Technology

Tesla predicted “the death of warships” in 1898—Ukraine’s Katran torpedo drone is making it happen. As Nicola Tesla envisioned over a century ago, Ukraine’s Katran USVs are now navigating the Black Sea with torpedoes in tow.

Air Defence, drones and radars: Germany announces new arms supplies to Ukraine. German and Estonian foreign ministers underscore continued support for Ukraine’s defense efforts.

International

EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate $47 million for civil society, gender equality in Ukraine. A new support package aims to empower Ukrainian civil society organizations and women’s leadership.

France allows deployment of peacekeepers in central Ukraine along Dnipro river – AP. A multinational peacekeeping initiative could see up to 30,000 troops.

Bulgaria proposes maritime security center to guard Black Sea flank. Bulgaria proposes maritime security center at Paris summit, targeting continuous surveillance and threat monitoring in the western Black Sea region.

Macron unveils Franco-British mission to reshape Ukraine’s armed forces. Macron announces Franco-British mission to restructure Ukraine’s military, leading international coalition’s comprehensive support strategy at Paris summit.

US reinstates funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty after court’s decision. Trump administration reverses Radio Free Europe defunding, restoring federal grants amid legal challenges and global media policy debates.

NATO troops search for missing US soldiers after vehicle found underwater near Belarus border. A US military vehicle, which carried four missing soldiers, was found submerged in Lithuania near the Belarusian border, the US Army confirmed.

Merz ally accuses US of switching sides on Ukraine. Senior German defense lawmaker Kiesewetter warns against territorial concessions and criticizes the potential revival of sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines.

Zelenskyy hopes US won’t yield to Kremlin’s demands. Russia wants Western financial sanctions lifted and renewed access to SWIFT payments.

EU holds key to Russia’s SWIFT restoration in Black Sea ceasefire bid. Diplomatic negotiations enter a critical phase as Russia presents a complex bargaining chip, offering maritime peace in exchange for the critical financial system’s reinstatement.

From pariah to partner: Trump seeks to change Putin’s global status. Trump’s approach dismantles years of international isolation for Putin.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Escaping propaganda: 18-year old Ukrainian girl returns from Russia on her own. Forced into dual schooling by parents, facing daily harassment in school, she saved, planned, and returned home, proving that identity can’t be erased by borders or pressure.

“Explosions threw me all the way to the door”: Russian drones targeted Kharkiv and Dnipro, injuring civilians. With residential areas targeted, Russian attacks injured at least 17 civilians. The Air Force data suggest that at least 18 drones may have reached their intended targets.

After Moscow’s war killed 500 Ukrainian athletes, UEFA weighs Russia’s football comeback.

North Korean defector reveals privileges for soldiers who fought against Ukraine. They can join Pyongyang’s Communist party, get the war veteran status, or be admitted to university, he says.

Iranian journalist joins Ukraine’s foreign legion to defend against Russia. Kourosh Sehati joined Ukraine’s Foreign Legion despite no combat experience, motivated by his Ukrainian wife, Iranian grievances against Russia, and opposition to “the club of dictators.”

Political and Legal Developments

Ukrainian deputy slams minerals deal giving US exclusive resource rights on titanium and lithium. US-Ukraine minerals deal sparks controversy, granting Washington control over critical resources without security guarantees.

New Developments

ISW: Details of ceasefire agreements on Black Sea, energy strikes remain unclear. Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations, while Moscow rejected Trump’s suggestion of US control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Zelenskyy demands increased pressure as Russia intensifies drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. Zelenskyy calls for increased sanctions as Russia escalates drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, breaking ceasefire agreements and targeting civilian infrastructure.

