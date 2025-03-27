North Korean defector reveals privileges for soldiers who fought against Ukraine

A North Korean defector has shared details about the special benefits that soldiers from his country receive after fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, Czech publication iRozhlas reports.

Last summer, Pyongyang sent about 12,000 of its troops to Russia to fight against Ukrainians. Early this year, North Korea sent 3,000 more troops to compensate for 4,000 losses. According to Ukraine’s intelligence, Pyongyang has supplied Russia with a significant amount of conventional weapons, covering up to 50% of Russia’s artillery ammunition.

During an interview with iRozhlas.cz, Haneul Jeong said that members of the North Korean military elite unit Storm (Bouře in the Czech original) are fighting against Ukrainians alongside Russians. Jeong, who served in the North Korean military before escaping to South Korea ten years ago, said this unit is well-known in the D​PRK.

“[A] few of my friends served in it, and they may have been sent to Ukraine as well, I’m not sure. My father was a member of the unit that was the predecessor to Storm, and my cousin completed his military training in Storm. In North Korea, it’s a very well-known regiment,” Jeong said.

According to the former border guard, the Storm unit members receive better training than regular North Korean soldiers, including more opportunities to practice shooting. While Jeong isn’t certain they’re fully prepared for war since they’ve never experienced combat before, he believes their training allows them to adapt quickly to wartime conditions.

When asked about what happens to soldiers who return from Russia, Jeong explained:

“They can become members of the communist party, they can become war veterans, or if they’re really lucky, they’ll be admitted to university,” he said, noting that these advantages don’t apply to all soldiers who were sent to Ukraine.

Regarding North Korea’s relationship with Russia, Jeong compared it to his country’s ties with China:

“I would compare it – we call China a brother country, but with Russia we wouldn’t go that far. But we can say we have friendly cooperation. It’s known that Russia provided assistance during the Korean War in the 1950s, so we don’t have bad relations, but we’re not as close to Russia as we are to China.”

Jeong shared insights about military service in North Korea, explaining that all North Korean men must complete mandatory military service. Regular soldiers undergo three months of training, while those in special services receive six months to a year of preparation.

“One of the most important things in training is education that’s meant to brainwash you. You have it two hours a day, five days a week, for ten years. It’s not limited to the training period, but continues as long as you’re in the army,” he revealed.

Military training includes shooting practice, long marches with military equipment, marksmanship and martial arts training. Jeong said the quality of military life depends on one’s background:

“When someone comes from poor circumstances and isn’t used to eating three meals a day, they’ll get them in the army. So these soldiers are happy. But there are also many soldiers from wealthy families who were used to three meals a day. They dislike the strict regime and hard training, so they complain a lot.”

