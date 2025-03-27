Air Defence, drones and radars: Germany announces new arms supplies to Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military equipment to support its defense against Russian attacks, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on 27 March.

The aid package reportedly includes air defense systems, drones, and radar equipment, signaling continued German support for Ukraine’s military efforts, according to Ukrinform.

“We know that real peace does not come through capitulation,” Baerbock said at a joint press conference in Berlin with his Estonian colleague Margus Tsakhkna. “Those who pressure Ukraine to surrender are not negotiating peace but paving the way for another escalation.”

This German support as others from another European countries comes amid the US President’s efforts to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Putin reportedly agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal, particularly a freeze on attacks on energy infrastructure, but brutal attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure continue. Despite the ongoing negotiations in different formats, the US President Donald Trump softened stance on Russia in this process, saying that the US is considering lifting some sanctions on Russia as part of efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement in the Black Sea.

Europe has been ramping up its military support for Ukraine and maintaining a firm stance on sanctions against Russia.

Bundestag’s budget committee’s decided also to allocate an additional €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2025. Baerbock highlighted that European sanctions against Russia will remain in place until peace is achieved.

Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna supported Germany’s stance, noting that Ukraine has been fully prepared for a ceasefire. “Ukraine has done everything and 100% agrees to a cessation of hostilities,” Tsahkna said. He stressed the importance of ensuring no negotiations occur about Ukraine without Ukraine’s participation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said that lifting sanctions before peace would be a significant mistake. The announcement comes as Baerbock prepares to step down from her ministerial role, with a potential future position as President of the UN General Assembly.

Baerbock welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a European defense industry, suggesting that creating a European Defense Union is “a matter of time.” She called for reforming EU decision-making processes to enable faster and more coordinated actions.

