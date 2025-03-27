Ukrainian forces are quietly advancing deeper into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast despite Kremlin claims of repelling the attack, The Telegraph reports.

​Following the withdrawal from most of the Sudzhansky district in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which Ukrainian forces had held since August 2024, Ukraine initiated a surprise offensive into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. This operation aims to preemptively counter Russian troop concentrations along Ukraine’s Sumy border and prevent potential new fronts.

In western Russia, near the fortified border with Ukraine, the roar of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles could be heard as they moved through minefields and dragon’s teeth barricades, marking a new phase in the fighting.

It remains unclear whether this is a brief raid or a longer-term operation. The Institute for the Study of War reports ongoing battles in the villages of Demidivka, Prylisia, and Popivka. Ukraine is also conducting targeted strikes on command posts, bridges, and supply depots.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that “strategic steps” are being taken to counter a potential Russian offensive on Sumy Oblast. The Ukrainian advance into Belgorod is likely meant to draw Russian forces away from that axis.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and serves as a staging ground for Russian attacks. Additionally, fighting continues near Kursk Oblast, where control of key high ground could influence negotiations.

Unlike in Kursk Oblast, Russian forces were better prepared for this operation.

“Russia seems to have been better prepared for this operation. And this operation is considerably smaller in scale and its objectives,” said John Hardie, deputy director of the Russia programme at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies.

He estimates that Ukraine’s force numbers fewer than a battalion, roughly 500 soldiers. Meanwhile, frustration is growing in Moscow.

“How did this happen? Russian forces completely f—-d up… They just gave it up. They just left. After that, the enemy occupied it,” said Russian war correspondent Vladimir Romanov, commenting on the loss of Demidivka.

Elite Ukrainian units and American Bradley fighting vehicles are engaged in the battle. Pro-Kremlin military blogger Rybar reported clashes in Demidivka.

“The enemy has repeatedly tried to enter our strongholds across the border,” he wrote on social media.

Another Russian Telegram channel, Two Majors, claims Ukraine is “stretching” Russian forces along the front while increasing attacks.

“The gains have so far been modest, but Ukraine is advancing and taking high ground,” said Hardie, adding that it’s “too early” to assess the operation’s broader impact.

However, the fact that Ukraine is still attacking the region after nine days suggests an attempt to create a buffer zone.

Hardie said Kyiv may be trying to strengthen its position in ceasefire negotiations, which is “a risky plan. ”

He also warned that Ukraine may lack the necessary resources, while uncertainty remains over US military aid after Donald Trump became the American president and is trying to negotiate with the Russians.

Related: