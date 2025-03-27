NATO troops search for missing US soldiers after vehicle found underwater near Belarus border

A vehicle carrying four missing US soldiers was found submerged in water in Lithuania, the US Army has confirmed, adding that the search for the soldiers is ongoing, according to The Guardian.

Over 1,000 US troops are stationed in Lithuania on a rotational basis. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—NATO members—have had tense relations with Russia, Belarus’s key ally, since regaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. Relations worsened following Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda being one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters against Russian aggression.

The soldiers disappeared during military exercises at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė, a town located less than 10 km (6 miles) from the Belarusian border. Lithuanian and international forces, including helicopters from the Air Force and Border Guard, have been deployed in the search effort.

“The vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area … Recovery efforts are under way,” the US Army’s public affairs office in Europe and Africa stated.

On 26 March, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters that the four soldiers had been “killed.”

Later, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart told AFP that Rutte had only referenced emerging news reports and could not confirm their deaths.

The Lithuanian military stated that there was “no evidence or information confirming the soldiers’ deaths.” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė emphasized that rescue teams were working around the clock, ready to provide emergency medical assistance.

The US Army confirmed that the soldiers had been conducting scheduled tactical exercises at the time of the incident.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said the country was considering mining its border with Belarus and Russia. This decision was regarded as a security measure after Poland announced the same plans under the Eastern Shield project.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė stated that during meetings with Polish colleagues, a discussion was initiated regarding the updating and expansion of the concept of counter-mobility—based on the Polish example, the northeastern flanking barrier could be reinforced with several layers of fortifications, including, but not limited to, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines.

