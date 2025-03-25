Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1125: Ukrainian forces advance 1.5 km into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

Exclusives

Military

Ukrainian forces liberate Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast after 30-hour assault. Ukrainian forces liberate Nadiia settlement in Luhansk, destroying two Russian regiments and blocking critical enemy advance.

Ukrainian forces advance 1.5km into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Ukraine strikes Belgorod Oblast, destroying four Russian helicopters and advancing toward Demydivka in a strategic operation to prevent troop concentrations along the Sumy border.

HIMARS strike destroys four Russian military helicopters in Belgorod Oblast. Each projectile deployed contained approximately 180,000 tungsten fragments, effectively neutralizing helicopters that Ukrainian military officials say were strategically positioned for surprise attacks on their forces.

Russian Su-25 reportedly crashes during training flight in Far East. A Soviet-designed Su-25 Grach aircraft crashed in Russia’s Primorsky Oblast on 24 March, marking the second Russian military aircraft accident in a week.

As of 24 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 904760 (+1280)

Tanks: 10420 (+8)

APV: 21652 (+16)

Artillery systems: 25129 (+81)

MLRS: 1338 (+5)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1117

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335 (+4)

UAV: 30641 (+146)

Cruise missiles : 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 41726 (+116)

Intelligence and Technology

Frontline report: Ukrainian drones cripple Russian air shield, allowing more strikes on military, energy targets. Ukrainian forces methodically eliminated the protective network of Pantsirs, S-300s, and electronic warfare systems to create corridors for strikes on strategic power plants and oil refineries across Russia.

International

“We’re still waiting for you”: After explosive White House meeting, Zelenskyy invites Vance to Ukraine once again. Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance dismissed calls to visit Ukraine, claiming Kyiv organizes “propaganda tours” for foreign officials.

Trump: US edges closer to mineral deal with Ukraine, plans potential power plants ownership. US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Ukraine are nearing a significant agreement on mineral extraction and revenue sharing, while also discussing the potential involvement of American firms in owning Ukrainian power plants.

FT: Trump’s Russia pivot weakens nuclear non-proliferation consensus as allies consider own deterrents. France’s Macron announces plans for hypersonic nuclear missiles and potential security guarantees for EU nations while experts warn US policy shifts could trigger global nuclear weapons spread beyond current nine states.

Rural Australian café raises thousands for Ukraine through “tariffs” on American products. The symbolic protest in a village of just 500 people has already generated $2,000 for Ukrainian humanitarian aid, challenging Trump’s attempt to pressure Zelenskyy into a Russian peace deal.

US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia pursue Black Sea maritime ceasefire as drone strikes from both sides continue. The negotiations took place behind closed doors in Riyadh, with journalists requested to leave the hotel premises.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia strikes Sumy school and residential buildings, injuring 88 civilains, including 17 children, despite Saudi Arabia peace talks.

Ukrainian POW lost 40 kg in Russian captivity proving Russia’s human rights violations. Ivan Petrovsky defended Mariupol in the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion and was captured in May 2022.

Ukrainian medic-turned-soldier who saved lives died defending Ukraine against Russia. “He selflessly defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine, saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms, and passed on his knowledge to others,” wrote the founder of the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion where Oleksandr served.

Political and Legal Developments

“Is he Trump’s envoy or Putin’s?” Ukraine lawmaker calls for Witkoff’s dismissal after Russia remarks. Head of Ukraine’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee condemns US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for repeating Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine’s legitimacy and misrepresenting Soviet history during Tucker Carlson interview.

“They were at gunpoint”: EU comments on Witkoff’s statement on Russian “referendums”. European Commission spokesperson said that Russian-organized votes in occupied Ukrainian territories were conducted “at gunpoint” and completely falsified.

Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive was doomed to fail, says Czech President. Ukraine will have to make territorial compromises, he said.

Austria dismantles Russian spy network that targeted Ukraine support across German-speaking nations. The operation, which targeted Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, involved spreading fake news and planting extremist materials falsely attributed to pro-Ukrainian activists to sow division in society.

SBU arrests woman who used walks with 6-year-old son to gather intelligence for Russian strikes. A 39-year-old woman has been detained in Odesa for collecting strategic military coordinates, particularly on Ukrainian naval infantry bases.

Russia loots 164 ancient artifacts from occupied Crimea. Ukraine’s intelligence identifies 260 Russians involved in stealing cultural artifacts from occupied territories, including 164 archaeological items from ancient Crimean cities, as part of a campaign to erase Ukrainian identity.

New Developments

Orban wants to adopt real zebra. Hungarian PM has puzzled the public with his latest decision.

UK Subs band members denied US entry after criticizing Trump. Members of the punk rock band UK Subs faced a 25-hour detention before being deported from the United States, with bassist Alvin Gibbs questioning whether his critical comments about President Trump played a role.

“Does a KGB colonel’s prayer count?” Polish foreign minister mocks Putin’s claimed prayers for Trump. Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski questions Putin’s prayers for Trump after US envoy Witkoff praised the Russian leader in Tucker Carlson interview, with theologian declaring such prayers “in vain” amid ongoing aggression.

Russian Orthodox Church installs pipeline replica, urges civilians to “feel heroism” of deadly underground Kursk operation. Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reports the Yekaterinburg display glorifies a failed infiltration attempt that resulted in Russian soldiers suffering chemical burns and suffocation during the Sudzha offensive.

Forbes: Russia still has over 2,300 decaying BTRs in storage that Putin keeps counting as “reserves”. These old vehicles are far from ready for combat and might never be.

Russian oil depot fire rages for fifth day after drone strike [updated]. After this attack the Kremlin accused Ukraine of violating a recent 30-day moratorium on energy infrastructure attacks negotiated with US President Donald Trump.

