Ukrainian medic-turned-soldier who saved lives died defending Ukraine against Russia

Ukrainian medic and soldier, Oleksandr Oliinyk, known by his call sign “Bohush,” died fighting against Russian aggression on 19 March.

Oliinyk initially served as an instructor at the Solomyanski Kotyky training center before joining the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion in 2023. With the Hospitallers he participated in frontline rotations evacuating and treating wounded soldiers. He later enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion.

“Sashko [Oleksandr] joined the military, defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine, saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms, and taught others to do the same,” the Hospitallers stated in their announcement.

The organization described him as motivated, honest, and someone who “always strived to be first and wanted to be an example for others in everything.”

Olexandr Oliinyk was a Hospitallers medical volunteer and tactical medicine instructor, known for his dedication to saving lives on the frontlines. He was killed on 19 March while performing his military… pic.twitter.com/36QyY2cBAq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 24, 2025

Yana Zinkevych, founder of the Hospitallers battalion, noted on Facebook that Oliinyk joined their team in 2023, where he taught tactical medicine to military personnel and participated in evacuation operations.

“His knowledge was a powerful weapon – he trained a whole generation of those who save lives,” Zinkevych wrote.

Zinkevych added:

“He was a devoted patriot, a professional in his field, and the life of the party. He selflessly defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine, saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms, and passed on his knowledge to others.”