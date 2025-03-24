Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian medic-turned-soldier who saved lives died defending Ukraine against Russia

“He selflessly defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine, saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms, and passed on his knowledge to others,” wrote the founder of the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion where Oleksandr served.
byVira Kravchuk
24/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian medic and soldier, Olexandr Oliinyk, known by his call sign "Bohush," died fighting against Russian aggression on 19 March.
Ukrainian medic and soldier, Olexandr Oliinyk, known by his call sign “Bohush,” died fighting against Russian aggression on 19 March. Photo: Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion.
Ukrainian medic-turned-soldier who saved lives died defending Ukraine against Russia

Ukrainian medic and soldier, Oleksandr Oliinyk, known by his call sign “Bohush,” died fighting against Russian aggression on 19 March.

Oliinyk initially served as an instructor at the Solomyanski Kotyky training center before joining the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion in 2023. With the Hospitallers he participated in frontline rotations evacuating and treating wounded soldiers. He later enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to  the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion.

“Sashko [Oleksandr] joined the military, defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine, saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms, and taught others to do the same,” the Hospitallers stated in their announcement.

The organization described him as motivated, honest, and someone who “always strived to be first and wanted to be an example for others in everything.”

Yana Zinkevych, founder of the Hospitallers battalion, noted on Facebook that Oliinyk joined their team in 2023, where he taught tactical medicine to military personnel and participated in evacuation operations.

“His knowledge was a powerful weapon – he trained a whole generation of those who save lives,” Zinkevych wrote.

Zinkevych added:

“He was a devoted patriot, a professional in his field, and the life of the party. He selflessly defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine, saved the lives of his brothers-in-arms, and passed on his knowledge to others.”

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts