EU proposes to ban Russian gas imports by 2027 – Bloomberg

The European Union plans to ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, Bloomberg reported on 5 May.

This move aims to cut ties with what was once the EU’s biggest energy supplier.

Russia became Europe’s main gas supplier due to its vast natural gas reserves, geographic proximity, and extensive pipeline infrastructure, which enabled efficient and reliable delivery. Limited alternative suppliers and long-term contracts further solidified Russia’s dominant role in the European gas market for decades.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU reduced purchases of gas from Russia. However, despite these efforts, it has been extremely difficult to give up imports of cheap Russian gas. Last year, imports from Russia fell to about 19% of total gas purchases, down from 40% in 2022.

“The EU is moving ahead with a long-held intention to phase out Russian fossil fuels,” sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The European Commission will propose measures in June to ban all gas purchases under new deals with Russia. The ban will also include existing spot contracts. These account for about a third of imports. This initial phase would take effect before the end of this year.

Long-term contracts for Russian pipeline and LNG gas will face a longer transition. These contracts would end by late 2027, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Russian gas flows to Europe dropped after Moscow’s full invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia still remains a substantial supplier through a pipeline via Türkiye. It also ships significant amounts of liquefied natural gas to Europe.

The stakes are considerable. The EU purchased €23 billion ($26 billion) in Russian energy in 2024. This exceeds its military assistance to Ukraine last year.

“Russian imports still accounted for 19% of the 27-nation bloc’s total gas purchases last year,” Bloomberg said. This represents a significant drop from pre-2022 levels, when Russian gas made up about 40% of EU imports.

The plan depends on the EU finding alternative LNG supplies. The bloc is looking to the US, Qatar, Canada, and African nations as potential sources. Discussions with the Trump administration about US purchases are already underway.

The commission’s proposals will need approval from both member states and the European Parliament. An accelerated timetable would be necessary for the ban on new contracts to take effect this year.

The roadmap will also address nuclear materials from Russia. It will include “steps to gradually phase out imports” of uranium used in Russian-designed reactors, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

For oil, Slovakia and Hungary will need to develop plans showing how they will end Russian shipments by late 2027.

