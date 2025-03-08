Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia’s attacks on gas facilities aimed at forcing Kyiv to restore transit to EU, ex-Naftogaz chief says

Kobolyev claims Russian forces are deliberately targeting Ukraine’s gas processing infrastructure to force Kyiv into talks that would restore Russian gas transit to the EU via Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
08/03/2025
2 minute read
russia's attacks gas facilities aimed forcing kyiv restore transit eu ex-naftogaz chief says ground structures naftogaz's underground storage ukraine tsn c3d646945673e35dd9a300778cbb14d9 former chairman ukraine's state-owned company naftogaz andrii koboliev believes
Ground structures at Naftogaz’s underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine. Illustrative photo: TSN.
Russia’s attacks on gas facilities aimed at forcing Kyiv to restore transit to EU, ex-Naftogaz chief says

Former chairman of Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz, Andrii Koboliev, believes Russian strikes on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure aim to force the restoration of gas transit to the EU by bringing the issue to the negotiation table in Kyiv-Moscow peace talks pushed by US President Donald Trump. He expressed this opinion on Facebook.

For three years of its full-scale invasion, Russia’s deep missiles and drone strikes have mainly targeted Ukraine’s power grid and residential areas. In 2024, Ukraine banned Russian gas transit through its territory. Since then, Russian attacks have increasingly focused on Ukrainian gas facilities.

Kobolev wrote:

“A month ago we were talking about a possible gas blackout and important steps to avoid it. Gas imports and weather helped a lot, March turned out to be warm, and we’ve passed the worst period. But Russians continue to target our gas production, focusing their strikes on its most vulnerable spot – the ground infrastructure for gas processing. A logical question arises – why do this right now, if they can no longer provoke a gas blackout,” Koboliev wrote.

The former Naftogaz chief continued:

The logical question arises – why do this right now, when they can no longer provoke a gas blackout. The only rational answer to this question is the topic of gas transit,” Koboliev explained.

According to the former Naftogaz chief, Russia is trying to use this situation to return the topic of Russian gas to the agenda of peace negotiations, which Ukraine is being pushed toward by the new US administration.

It is no secret that the Kremlin deeply misses its status as the EU’s primary gas supplier.” Koboliev says.

He warned that Ukraine needs to be prepared for various scenarios and have strategies ready that will protect Ukrainian interests.

Kobolev considers the restoration of the Nord Stream pipelines – gas pipelines from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea –  to be the worst-case scenario for Ukraine, noting that such discussions are already taking place.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts