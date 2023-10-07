Estonian President: EU expansion to Ukraine is simple

Estonian President Alar Karis declared during a meeting of the Arraiolos Group presidents in Portugal that the expansion of the European Union has become a success story that needs to be extended to Ukraine, Postimees reports.

In his address, Karis praised Ukraine for proving its ability to reform the country even during times of war. He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine both in its journey towards EU membership and in its efforts to secure victory in the ongoing war. “We must continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary,” stated President Karis.

The meeting of heads of state also revolved around discussions regarding the changes required for the EU to be prepared for another significant expansion.

“Estonia is ready to discuss the reforms in EU institutions, policies, and budget that are necessary for the unity, development, and efficient functioning of the Union during the expansion process within the framework of basic agreements,” affirmed President Karis.

“The formula for successful expansion is simple – candidate countries must contribute their efforts, and the European Union must do its part. It’s a mutually supportive and interdependent endeavor.”

President Karis underscored the importance of keeping the EU strong and unified and listening to the citizens’ wishes when developing an action plan. He noted that the majority of Europeans want to contribute to sustainable development, reduce energy consumption, and combat inflation.

“Most people believe that partnerships with like-minded countries make the EU more resilient,” said Karis. “Considering the developments in neighboring countries, we must certainly develop our defense capabilities and cooperation, including enhancing energy security. Migration, inflation, and people’s well-being are also concerns that trouble us all. Finding common solutions to these issues remains vital, and these questions must be on the agenda for the upcoming European Parliament elections.”

President Karis also urged caution during the European Parliament elections, cautioning against those who offer simplistic solutions to complex problems. He expressed a strong belief that education should be at the core of the EU’s existence. According to the President, educated individuals are more critical of populism and disinformation campaigns.