Brussels to release fifth Ukraine Facility payment on 4 November

The European Union will approve $1.46 bn in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine on 4 November, following last week’s decision by EU ambassadors to greenlight the fifth Ukraine Facility tranche
03/11/2025
European Union flag
European Union flag. Photo: Håkan Dahlström, Wikimedia Commons
The European Union will approve the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility mechanism in the amount of 1.351 billion euros ($1.46 bl) on 4 November, according to an informed EU source who spoke to European Pravda's correspondent in Brussels.

"EU ambassadors in Brussels approved the provision of the fifth Ukraine Facility tranche to Ukraine last Wednesday (at the Coreper meeting on 29 October)," European Pravda reported, citing its sources.

The official decision to provide Ukraine with 1.351 billion euros ($1.46 bl) will be approved on 4 November, at the EU Council level, the source added.

The payment comes after Ukraine fulfilled key reform commitments. On 8 October, the Verkhovna Rada adopted two EU integration bills: one on creating a payment agency in the agricultural sector, and another in the first reading on legality and transparency in local government activities, Evropeyska Pravda reports.

These laws are part of Ukraine's reform obligations to receive financial support from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program, which totals 50 billion euros ($54 bn).

In September, the European Commission approved Ukraine's proposed amendments to the "Ukraine Plan" – a reform plan necessary to receive EU funds under the Ukraine Facility program.

