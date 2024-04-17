Eng
Romania launches investigation into unknown drone activity over NATO base construction

Drones spotted flying near Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, where NATO’s largest European base is being built to host up to 10,000 troops.
byMaria Tril
17/04/2024
2 views
1 minute read
Two Apache attack helicopters belonging to the US land forces in action during a demonstrative exercise held at Mihail Kogalniceanu NATO air-base near Constanta city, Romania, 31 March, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
The Prosecutor’s Office of Romania is investigating the flight of drones over a facility where NATO is building its largest base in Europe, the Romanian service of Radio Free Europe reported on 16 April.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said earlier in March that the training of about 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets will take place at the Fetești military base in southern Romania.

The personnel at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Romanian Air Base located near Constant in Romania reported that the unknown drones were flying over a military air base between 10:30 pm and 12:30 am on 15-16 April.

Konstantin Spinu, a Romanian Ministry of Defense spokesman, said that the drones were downed electronically to prevent them from threatening the military facility.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

The 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County is the site for the construction of NATO’s largest base in Europe, which will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 military personnel.

The project, which costs 2,5 billion euros ($ 2,6 bn), includes runways, armed platforms, hangars for military aircraft, schools, kindergartens, shops, and a hospital.

