US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia pursue Black Sea maritime ceasefire as drone strikes from both sides continue

On 24 March, US and Russian officials held talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aimed at reaching a Black Sea maritime ceasefire agreement to ensure freedom of navigation.

The negotiations come as Russia launched a massive overnight drone attack on different Ukrainian cities, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring people.

Meanwhile, Russian firefighters in southern Krasnodar Krai continued battling a blaze at an oil depot for a fifth day after it was struck by drones last week. The Kremlin accused Ukraine of violating a 30-day energy strikes truce agreed upon with President Trump.

The negotiations took place behind closed doors, with journalists requested to leave the hotel premises, according to Suspilne.

The Russian team includes Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee head Grigory Karasin and an adviser to the Federal Security Service director Sergei Beseda.

Reuters sources identified that the American delegation is led by White House National Security Council Senior Director Andrew Peek and State Department official Michael Anton.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz indicated that these initial discussions will focus on a maritime ceasefire, with front line issues to be addressed in subsequent talks.

Waltz also noted that Washington is requesting the return of deported Ukrainian children as a “confidence-building measure.”

While Trump has expressed satisfaction with the talks’ progress, Reuters notes there is skepticism among major European powers about whether Putin is prepared to make meaningful concessions.

US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia

Prior to these US-Russian talks, Ukrainian and American delegations met in Riyadh on 23 March to discuss security proposals for energy and infrastructure facilities.

The Ukrainian delegation included Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa, alongside energy specialists and military personnel.

Defense Minister Umerov described the meeting as “constructive and substantive,” noting that discussions centered on “key issues,” particularly in the energy sector.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterized the delegation meeting as “quite useful.”

Ukraine and the US will hold another round of talks after the Americans meet with Russian representatives, according to Suspilne News’ source in the delegation.