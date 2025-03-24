Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski asked philosopher and theologian Krzysztof Mądel whether Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s prayer for US President Donald Trump holds any value.

In an interview with Putin-friendly journalist Tucker Carlson, Witkoff praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he “liked” him and doesn’t “regard Putin as a bad guy.” He added that the Russian leader was “super smart,” “gracious,” and “straight up” during their meeting ten days ago. Witkoff claimed that Putin told him he had prayed for Trump after an assassination attempt against him last year and had allegedly commissioned a portrait of the US president as a gift, and Trump was “clearly touched by it.“

“Does a KGB colonel’s prayer count double, or does it not count at all?” Sikorski wrote on social media.

Theologian Mądel replied that “if Putin asks God for something while continuing to kill people and deceive the world, his prayers are in vain because God does not strengthen the wicked in their evil — only hell does that.”

The KGB, the Soviet Union’s main security agency, was notorious for its role in suppressing religious freedom throughout the USSR. As the regime’s secret police, the KGB targeted religious leaders, dismantled faith communities, promoted state atheism, surveilled believers, and arrested clergy who resisted Communist ideology. The agency’s campaign aimed to eradicate religious influence and ensure loyalty to the Soviet state.

Mądel also referenced the Gospel parable of the tax collector and the Pharisee, in which the Pharisee prayed and thanked God for “not being like other people” but was not justified as he was a falsely righteous man.

Earlier, CNN reported that while US President Donald Trump believes that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin wants peace, with the Kremlin has repeatedly claimed its willingness to negotiate but has consistently refused to sign any peace agreements, Putin’s real ambitions are much broader.

The Russian president openly states that Ukraine has no right to exist as an independent state. He also demands that NATO return to its pre-Cold War borders. However, his ultimate goal is to create a new world order in which Russia plays a leading role.

Related: