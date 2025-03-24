Support us on Patreon
Russian Su-25 reportedly crashes during training flight in Far East

A Soviet-designed Su-25 Grach aircraft crashed in Russia’s Primorsky Oblast on 24 March, marking the second Russian military aircraft accident in a week.
24/03/2025
A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed on 24 March in Primorsky Krai in Russia’s Far East during a scheduled training flight, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

“The flight was conducted without ammunition, and the aircraft fell in an uninhabited area causing no damage on the ground,” the ministry said in a statement.

The pilot reportedly ejected from the aircraft.

Preliminary reports indicate a technical malfunction as the likely cause of the crash.

The Su-25 “Grach” (Rook) is a Soviet-designed armored subsonic military aircraft. It entered service in 1981 and has been used in numerous military conflicts. The aircraft is designed for close air support of ground forces in daytime and nighttime with direct visibility of targets, as well as destroying objects with predetermined coordinates in all weather conditions.

This incident follows a 18 March 2025 crash of a Mi-28 military helicopter in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast that resulted in the crew’s death. On 24 March, Ukrainian Defense Forces reportedly destroyed four Russian helicopters behind enemy lines.

