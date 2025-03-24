SBU arrests woman who used walks with 6-year-old son to gather intelligence for Russian strikes

Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) detained a 39-year-old woman in Odesa who was collecting coordinates for Russian missile and drone strikes on the city, particularly on Ukrainian naval infantry bases, the SBU reported on 24 March.

According to investigators, Russian intelligence services recruited the Odesa resident remotely. Following their orders, she began gathering data on the locations of Ukrainian military personnel, border guards, and police officers.

“The agent operated under cover – she would go on ‘walks’ with her 6-year-old son, during which she photographed potential targets and marked their coordinates on Google Maps,” the SBU stated. “She then transmitted this information to her Russian handlers.”

Russian intelligence reportedly promised her “evacuation” to Russia through third countries and employment there in exchange for her assistance to the Russian occupying forces.

During a search of the detainee’s residence, authorities seized a phone and tablet containing encrypted chats through which she communicated with her Russian handlers.

She faces a potential life sentence with confiscation of property.

