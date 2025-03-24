Support us on Patreon
Russian Orthodox Church installs pipeline replica, urges civilians to “feel heroism” of deadly underground Kursk operation

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reports the Yekaterinburg display glorifies a failed infiltration attempt that resulted in Russian soldiers suffering chemical burns and suffocation during the Sudzha offensive.
24/03/2025
The fake pipeline in Russia’s Yekaterinburg. Source: CDD
In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, near an Orthodox church, a 16-meter replica of a gas pipeline has been installed—symbolizing the route Russian soldiers allegedly used to infiltrate the city of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The Russian Orthodox Church is using the installation to promote the war, urging locals to walk through the pipe to “feel the heroism,” according to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

The CCD stressed that the Russian Orthodox Church has long been a tool of the Kremlin, spreading war propaganda, fueling hatred toward Ukraine, and manipulating public opinion. The Center also noted that this institution bears no resemblance to genuine Christian values.

“This is part of a broader propaganda campaign aimed at portraying the Russian military operation in Sudzha as a major victory,” the CCD reported.

In reality, many Russian soldiers involved in the operation suffered chemical burns to their lungs or suffocated along the way, while Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that the attempted breakthrough was detected and countered in time.

Ukrainian forces launched an offensive into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in August 2024, capturing significant territory and settlements. However, Russian counterattacks, bolstered by North Korean reinforcements, have since reversed much of Ukraine’s gains. By March 2025, Russian forces recaptured Sudzha and surrounding areas, forcing Ukrainian troops to retreat.

As of March 2025, the Ukrainian military still controls approximately 100 square kilometers in Kursk Oblast, while the Russian military attempts to push them out by advancing from Sumy Oblast through Basovka and the Yunakivka-Sudzha checkpoint.

RBC: Putin aims to showcase Kursk victory at May 9 parade, but Ukraine still controls 100km²

