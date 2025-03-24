Support us on Patreon
“We’re still waiting for you”: After explosive White House meeting, Zelenskyy invites Vance to Ukraine once again

Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance dismissed calls to visit Ukraine, claiming Kyiv organizes “propaganda tours” for foreign officials.
byOlena Mukhina
24/03/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy trump
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Vice-President J.D. Vance at the Oval Office on 28 February 2025. Credit: Getty Images
US President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he invited US Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Ukraine once again, according to Time.

At a controversial meeting at the White House on 28 February, Zelenskyy urged Vance to visit Ukraine to see the situation firsthand. Vance responded, “I’ve actually watched and seen the stories,” implying he’s already informed about the situation in Ukraine. He also explained that he refuses to visit Ukraine because the Ukrainian government reportedly organizes “propaganda tours.”

During one of their recent phone calls, Zelenskyy offered Vance to reconsider his decision not to visit Ukraine amid the war.

We’re still waiting for you,” Zelenskyy said with a smile.

However, reports indicate that Vance did not respond to the invitation.

Earlier, reports revealed that Vance’s cousin, Nate, served in the Ukrainian Defense Forces for three years. He has called his cousin and US President Donald Trump a “useful idiot” for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

