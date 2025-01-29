Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1070: Ukraine secures $1.5 billion in foreign investment through ZBROYARI project

Exclusives

USAID halt hit Ukraine hardest: Ukrainians speak out. For some Ukrainians, Secretary Rubio’s aid suspension threatens vital support programs serving thousands. For others, it offers a chance to clean house.

Ukraine tackles world’s fastest aging population with drastic pension overhaul. As Ukraine grapples with a dwindling workforce, a new three-tier pension system races to reverse the demographic crisis while cutting Russia’s political grip.

Military

Ukraine reports reduced Russian fire in north while Russians fortify border. Russian forces reduce artillery attacks along Ukraine’s northern border while increasing drone operations and aerial strikes, as both sides fortify positions.

ISW: Ukraine recaptures Toretsk positions amid Russian advances nearby. Ukraine’s Khortytsia Grouping reports intense combat in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk with Pokrovsk remains the front’s hottest spot.

Frontline Report: Ukrainians turn former Russian border defenses against advancing forces in Kursk. Ukrainian forces turned captured Russian bunkers and Dragon Steel fortifications into a lethal trap in Kursk, creating a choke point that killed hundreds of Russian soldiers and destroyed over 30 armored vehicles.

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery suspends work after Ukrainian drone attacks. The recent strikes disabled key processing and transport equipment, stopping production at a plant representing 5% of Russia’s refining capacity.

Russians “taught Ukraine” how to target oil refineries, military expert says. Ukraine learns from Russian tactics to target vulnerable oil refineries, as recent strikes on Ryazan’s 17-million-ton facility disrupt fuel supplies to frontline regions and force production shutdown.

As of 28 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 833000 (+1380)

Tanks: 9876 (+5)

APV: 20573 (+12)

Artillery systems: 22366 (+27)

MLRS: 1263

Anti-aircraft systems: 1050

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 23399 (+72)

Cruise missiles: 3053

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 35269 (+86)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s defense industry draws $1.5 billion in foreign Investment through ZBROYARI project. Nine nations and the EU invest over $1.5 billion in Ukraine’s defense industry through ZBROYARI initiative, with $500 million following Denmark’s direct procurement model for domestic weapons production.

SBU says it thwarted Russian missile strike plot targeting F-16s. The agency says its counterintelligence captured Russian agents gathering coordinates of Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet locations for potential missile strikes on airbases.

Russian tycoon secretly owned US flight app before FSB connection. A US flight tracking application with millions of users worldwide was purchased by a Russian businessman with close ties to state corporation Rostec.

Russia produces fake videos about Ukrainian refugees using AI. Russian actors are using artificial intelligence to create fake videos portraying Ukrainian refugees as ungrateful and demanding.

Forbes: Civilian vehicles replace armored carriers in Russian assaults. The Russian military adopts civilian Lada cars for assaults after losing thousands of armored vehicles during its invasion of Ukraine.

The Telegraph: North Korea sends Seoul-targeting artillery to Russian front. Pyongyang intensifies military support to Russia by delivering M1989 Koksan howitzers and M1991 rocket systems, while rotating troops after sustaining heavy casualties in combat against Ukrainians.

International

Bloomberg: EU is likely to delay Russian energy phase-out plan. “EU delays Russian energy phase-out plan amid record LNG imports, as ten member states push for stricter measures while the Europen Commission aims for complete independence by 2027.

Hungary drops EU sanctions veto after Trump threatened Russia with tariffs, Polish FM says. Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski credits Trump’s hardline stance against Putin for Hungary’s decision to support EU sanctions renewal, as Ukraine remains skeptical of Trump’s ability to broker peace.

Zelenskyy, Netanyahu discuss maintaining relations with Trump and US. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed hope for continuing hostage releases in a call with Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Survey shows growing Latvian confidence in Ukraine’s victory. Six in ten Latvians now support Ukraine until its victory, marking an 11% increase since June 2024, a new State Chancellery survey reveals.

Politico: Ukraine hopes Putin’s behavior will turn Trump against Russia. Trump and Ukraine differ sharply on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, with conflicting views on what outcomes are realistic.

US suspends U4U refugee program for Ukrainians. The Biden administration’s flagship program for Ukrainian refugees has been suspended following President Trump’s border protection executive order.

Ukraine needs combat-ready peacekeepers to counter Russian advances, says former ambassador. “European plans for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine face criticism from former ambassador Shamshur, who warns that passive observation will fail against Russian provocations and territorial advances.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukrainian POWs die in Russian captivity as medical care denied, says Ukrainian ombudsman. Ukraine’s rights commissioner reports POW deaths from denied medical care in Russian captivity, as UAE aids prisoner exchanges and UN urged to document new war crime evidence

Over 1,000 Ukrainian students joined military service since 2022. More than 500 Ukrainian students interrupted their studies to join military service in 2022, with numbers declining in subsequent years.

No power, no aid: Russians leave occupied Kherson Oblast without basic services. Residents in occupied Kherson face months without electricity, water, and emergency services while Russian authorities pressure locals to accept passports or lose access to essential services including medical care.

Five Ukrainian children rescued from Russian occupation under Qatar mediation. Children, aged 1.5 to 18, escaped Russian occupation through efforts by Ukraine’s ombudsman and Qatar; one reunited with their freed POW mother.

Russian drone attack injures eight, as Moscow keeps targeting Ukraine energy infrastructure. Of 100 Russian long-range drones, Ukraine downed 65, while 28 more crashed. The attack spanned 13 regions, damaging infrastructure and homes.

Berlin art gallery rescues Odesa museum masterpieces amid Russian missile attacks. Sixty European paintings from the 16th to 19th centuries have been evacuated from Odesa’s Museum of Western and Eastern Art to Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, as Russian strikes continue to threaten the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Political and Legal Developments

Poland says Russia is trying to recruit Poles to influence presidential election. Russian intelligence services are offering Polish citizens up to 4,000 euros to spread disinformation ahead of Poland’s presidential election,

Ukraine’s Defense Minister faces backlash over procurement leader firing. Umierov removed procurement chief Bezrukova over delivery issues, sparking concerns about weapon supplies amid Russia’s battlefield advances.

Georgian democratic leader rallies support for Tbilisi. Georgian fifth president Salome Zourabichvili embarked on a mission to save Georgian democracy

Read our earlier daily review here.