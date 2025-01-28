Support us on Patreon
Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery suspends work after Ukrainian drone attacks

The recent strikes disabled key processing and transport equipment, stopping production at a plant representing 5% of Russia’s refining capacity.
byYuri Zoria
28/01/2025
2 minute read
Ryazan oil depot blaze. 26 January 2025. Photo via Telegram/Astra
The Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia has halted operations following Ukrainian drone attacks, industry sources told Reuters on 27 January.

Ukrainian drones targeted the facility on 24 and 26 January, triggering massive fires. Last year, Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

According to two sources in the industry, the attack resulted in fires at the facility’s oil storage area and damaged critical equipment, including a railway loading rack and a hydrotreater unit essential for removing impurities from refined products.

The railway loading equipment has been damaged. There have been no railways loadings, they stopped oil processing,” one source said to Reuters.

Another source confirmed to Reuters that loadings have been suspended since 17 January, adding that the plant ceased operations due to its inability to dispatch oil products.

Industry sources indicated that other refineries in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl may compensate for the disruption by increasing their fuel supply.

The Ryazan facility processed 13.1 million tons (262,000 barrels per day) in 2024, representing almost 5% of Russia’s total refining capacity. Its annual production included 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel, 4.3 million tons of fuel oil, and 1 million tons of jet fuel.

