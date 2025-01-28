Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Hungary drops EU sanctions veto after Trump threatened Russia with tariffs, Polish FM says

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski credits Trump’s hardline stance against Putin for Hungary’s decision to support EU sanctions renewal, as Ukraine remains skeptical of Trump’s ability to broker peace.
byOlena Mukhina
28/01/2025
2 minute read
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Hungary drops EU sanctions veto after Trump threatened Russia with tariffs, Polish FM says

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Hungary chose not to block the EU sanctions against Moscow’s war machine following US President Donald Trump’s stance on Russia, RMF24 reports.

EU sanctions are renewed every six months through a vote, requiring unanimous approval from all 27 member states. On 27 January, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas confirmed that the bloc extended sanctions against Russia for another six months. Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had suggested that the EU should lift sanctions and work to restore relations with Russia.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes Hungary lifted its veto after Trump’s remarks, where he threatened sanctions against Russia if it did not agree to peace talks over the war in Ukraine.

Sikorski emphasized that this was the first definitive stance by the new US president on the war, which influenced Budapest to change its position.

“I think President Trump played a key role here,” Sikorski remarked.

Earlier, Politico reported that Trump and Ukrainian officials have starkly different views on ending the war. They do not believe Trump can secure a favorable peace deal. Instead, they’re banking on Putin’s intransigence, eventually frustrating Trump and leading to stronger US support for Ukraine. Their calculation rests on the belief that Putin will accept nothing less than Ukraine’s complete surrender—something they expect Trump to reject.

Trump, meanwhile, believes he can pressure Putin into a fair settlement through threats of enhanced economic warfare against Russia’s already struggling economy.

Politico: Ukraine hopes Putin’s behavior will turn Trump against Russia

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts