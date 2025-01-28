Survey shows growing Latvian confidence in Ukraine’s victory

Support for Ukraine among Latvians has grown significantly, according to a new State Chancellery survey conducted by Berg Research, Delfi reported on 28 January.

Latvia has been a significant supporter of Ukraine since Russian full-scale invasion in 2024. The country has provided Ukraine with €524 million ($546 mn) in military aid, €71 million ($74 mn) in humanitarian assistance, €234 million ($243 mn) for war refugees, and €12 million ($13 mn) for development.

The survey reveals 61.7% of Latvians support Ukraine until its victory in the war with Russia, up from 50.7% in June 2024.

Some 64.3% of Latvians want Ukraine to defeat Russia, the survey reports, showing an increase from 59.2% in June 2024.

The belief in Ukraine’s ability to win the war has also strengthened. The survey shows 51.5% of respondents believe in Ukraine’s victory, compared to 47.7% in June.

More Latvians now see supporting Ukraine as crucial for their own security.

Some 64.2% agree that helping Ukraine protects Latvia from war, the report states, marking a 12.5% increase since June.

The survey indicates growing support for Ukraine’s EU membership, with 48.3% in favor, up from 44.4% in June 2024.

Despite approaching the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, war fatigue has decreased. The percentage of residents tired of war news dropped from 46.9% in September to 38% by year-end.

Berg Research conducted the online survey between 15 October and 24 November 2024, polling 1,009 Latvian residents aged 18-74.

