Ukrainian POWs die in Russian captivity as medical care denied, says Ukrainian ombudsman

Seriously ill Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) urgently need to be returned home, as many die in Russian captivity due to the lack of medical care, says Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrinform reports.

As of January 2025, approximately 3,956 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity since the start of the all-out war in February 2022. However, many Ukrainian defenders and civilians remain in detention, with reports indicating that some have been held under inhumane conditions, suffering torture and lack of medical care. The exact number of Ukrainians currently in captivity is not specified, but ongoing efforts continue to negotiate their release.

“This category—severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war—requires immediate repatriation. We know that Russian forces deny medical assistance to Ukrainian POWs. Tragically, many of our soldiers die as a direct result of this neglect,” Lubinets said.

He also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its efforts in facilitating the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

“Currently, two countries are assisting in these efforts: the United Arab Emirates, regarding prisoners of war, and Qatar, in the return of Ukrainian children. These nations are employing every possible means of influence on the Russian side,” Lubinets noted.

He also called on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to document another war crime committed by Russian forces—the execution of six Ukrainian soldiers, revealed on 23 January.

“I have appealed to the UN, in addition to the ICRC, to document this incident. I hope it leads to a special report presented at the UN and other international platforms. These organizations must go beyond verbal condemnation of Russia’s actions and take tangible measures—imposing additional sanctions on Russia and providing new aid packages for Ukraine, its citizens, and its Armed Forces,” he emphasized.

Lubinets concluded by stating that, at present, “we have no other means” to counter Russian atrocities, which continue to show new examples of war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian POWs.

