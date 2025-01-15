Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1056: Ukraine’s draft age debate intensifies

Exclusives

US would spend $ 808B to defend new 2,600-mile NATO border if Russia wins in Ukraine, report says. US military aid to Ukraine since 2022, totaling $112 billion, represents less than 14% of what American taxpayers would face in defense spending if Russia wins, according to the American Enterprise Institute.

Senate begins to vet Trump’s key Ukraine-related picks. Potential Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will have their fates decided this week

Putin’s worst torture camp couldn’t break him. Now he exposes Assad’s. When the dreaded Sednaya prison opened its gates, a Ukrainian journalist raced to expose its cruelty — the same he endured in the feared Izolytsia camp.

Ukraine faces pressure from US to lower military draft age. Current and incoming US administrations want Ukraine to lower the draft age to 18, a policy that would endanger the future demography situation.

Military

Frontline report: North Koreans engage Russians as Russian command post strike causes chaos in southern Kursk. A HIMARS strike on a Russian naval brigade HQ creates a command vacuum, enabling Ukrainian advances near Sudzha.

Russian drones hunt Ukrainian troops along destroyed Sumy border villages. Ukrainian border guards report intensive Russian drone operations and complete destruction of Sumy Oblast border settlements as combat continues along Russia-Ukraine front lines.

Ukraine’s General Staff removes Kurakhove sector from daily reports. Russian forces concentrate efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, while the situation in Toretsk city significantly deteriorates.

ISW: Russian forces cut off two major highways near Pokrovsk. Russians intensify operations near Pokrovsk, combining highway interdictions with the deployment of motorized rifle brigades and tank units.

As of 14 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 811090 (+1330)

Tanks: 9767 (+3)

APV: 20326 (+11)

Artillery systems: 21923 (+47)

MLRS: 1262 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1044

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 22276 (+72)

Cruise missiles: 3018

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 33791 (+83)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s oil refinery strikes cut Russian strategic bomber capacity by 900 sorties. Ukrainian precision strikes on Russian oil refineries have effectively grounded hundreds of strategic bomber missions by destroying critical fuel reserves needed for long-range operations.

Ukraine needs 130 F-16s to counter Russian push, military expert warns. Despite Putin’s claimed focus on four annexed regions, Russian forces show readiness to push deeper into Ukraine while exploiting gaps in air defense systems.

Explosives factory targeted allegedly with ATACMS in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Multiple explosions occurred at a Russian chemical plant producing military explosives late on 13 January, marking the latest in a series of attacks since 2023.

New drone attack hits oil depot in Russia’s Engels (video). Peklo and Bober drones allegedly struck the facility, reigniting a fire just one day after the previous six-day blaze was extinguished.

International

The Telegraph: West must build prison walls around Russia in 2025, former UK defense chief urges. Despite fifteen rounds of sanctions, Russian elites maintain their lifestyles in European capitals while Moscow turns to North Korea and China for military support.

Another Indian national killed in Ukraine serving in Russian army. India intensifies diplomatic efforts with Moscow, demanding immediate discharge of remaining Indian nationals from the Russian forces.

Ukraine-Egypt trade soars to $1.4 billion as nations plan food hub amid Black Sea threats. Ukraine and Egypt forge ahead with ambitious agricultural trade expansion plans despite Russian attacks on grain shipments.

Ukraine’s EU exports surge to $ 25 billion in 2024 due to visa-free trade regime with bloc. Trade between Ukraine and the EU reaches new heights under visa-free regime, with Ukrainian goods gaining unprecedented access to European markets ahead of planned agreement updates.

Ukraine forms 36 working groups to fast-track EU integration talks in 2025. Ukraine launches comprehensive working groups to align national legislation with EU standards, targeting rapid progress in democracy and market integration clusters.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia reportedly sentences seven Ukrainian POWs to 16-year terms in trial over Kursk incursion. Russia’s use of its judiciary to legitimize prisoner detention and wartime propaganda.

Slovak opposition to launch vote of no-confidence vote after Fico’s pro-Moscow gas claims. A coalition of pro-Western Slovak parties moves to remove Prime Minister Fico from power as his recent meeting with Putin and gas policy decisions spark critisism.

Russia creates “axis of autocrats” in European states, Spiegel says. Russian influence extends deep into European politics with sophisticated propaganda strategy, while the West underestimates it, a study reveals.

Russian gas giant Gazprom plans to reduce central office staff by 40%. The corporation evaluates substantial workforce cuts at Saint Petersburg headquarters following reduced European market access due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump to meet “quickly” with Putin post-inauguration. Trump commits to meeting Putin promptly after assuming office, prioritizing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, per Reuters.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

South Korea offers shelter to North Korean POWs captured fighting for Russia against Ukraine. South Korea opens door to North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine, citing constitutional rights, as Pyongyang faces mounting casualties among its 11,000 troops fighting for Russia.

NYT: US warns Putin of consequences after uncovering Russian plot to ignite cargo shipments on American flights. US officials confront Putin over Russian military intelligence plot to ignite cargo on American flights, following successful test runs in Europe that prompted enhanced aviation security measures.

All but one of 80 Russian drones intercepted in night attack that caused one civilian injury. Drone debris damaged civilian infrastructure in five regions.

