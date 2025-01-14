Trump to meet “quickly” with Putin post-inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin “very quickly” after his inauguration next week.
Speaking with Newsmax, Trump outlined his approach to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reported on 14 January.
“[T]here’s only one strategy, and it’s up to Putin,” Trump said. “And I can’t imagine he’s too thrilled about the way it’s gone because it hasn’t gone exactly well for him either.” He added, “I know he wants to meet, and I’m going to meet very quickly. I would’ve done it sooner, but… you have to get into the office. For some of the things, you do have to be there.”
Congressman Mike Waltz, who is set to become national security adviser under Trump, said 12 January that he expects a call between Trump and Putin “in the coming days and weeks.”
Related:
- Ukraine faces pressure from US to lower military draft age
- Blinken: Biden to hand over “strongest possible position” on Ukraine to Trump administration
- ISW: Putin maintains maximalist demands for Ukraine isolation and NATO withdrawal
- Putin’s victory in Ukraine would spell “existential danger” to US, Trump’s ex-OSCE envoy warns
- ISW: Putin’s territorial demands make peace negotiations unsustainable
- Biden: Putin in tough shape, Ukraine has chance to prevail
- No reason for Russia to stop in Ukraine if Putin thinks he is winning, US security expert warns
- Kellogg wants to broker Russia-Ukraine peace deal within 100 days of Trump inauguration