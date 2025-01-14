Trump to meet “quickly” with Putin post-inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin “very quickly” after his inauguration next week.

This meeting would mark the first between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The war has left tens of thousands dead, displaced millions, and caused the most significant breakdown in relations between Moscow and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Speaking with Newsmax, Trump outlined his approach to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reported on 14 January.

“[T]here’s only one strategy, and it’s up to Putin,” Trump said. “And I can’t imagine he’s too thrilled about the way it’s gone because it hasn’t gone exactly well for him either.” He added, “I know he wants to meet, and I’m going to meet very quickly. I would’ve done it sooner, but… you have to get into the office. For some of the things, you do have to be there.”

Congressman Mike Waltz, who is set to become national security adviser under Trump, said 12 January that he expects a call between Trump and Putin “in the coming days and weeks.”

This comes as US President-elect Trump has previously promised to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in one day. As he pushes for peace negotiations, some of his aides have suggested proposals requiring Ukraine to cede large portions of its territory to Russia. Recently, Keith Kellogg, Trump’s nominee for special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, has set a goal to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war within 100 days after Trump’s 20 January inauguration.

