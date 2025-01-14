Ukraine-Egypt trade soars to $1.4 billion as nations plan food hub amid Black Sea threats

Ukraine’s Agrarian Ministry reports that on 13 January, Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, met with Egypt’s newly appointed Ambassador to Ukraine, Barakat Elleithy, to discuss the growing agricultural trade between the two countries.

In 2024, agricultural trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt reached $1.4 billion, which is a 32% increase compared to 2023.

The discussions between Ukraine’s minister of Agrarian Policy and Egypt’s ambassador focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

Key topics included reducing payment deferrals for Ukrainian exporters, lifting trade restrictions and tariffs, and the potential creation of a Ukrainian food hub in Egypt.

Minister Koval noted that Ukraine’s primary exports to Egypt include corn, wheat, soybeans, and oil, while Egypt primarily exports citrus fruits, potatoes, and nuts to Ukraine.

Koval emphasized the need for mutually beneficial cooperation and the formation of a joint working group to develop a roadmap for addressing ongoing issues.

