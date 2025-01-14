Support us on Patreon
Ukraine-Egypt trade soars to $1.4 billion as nations plan food hub amid Black Sea threats

Ukraine and Egypt forge ahead with ambitious agricultural trade expansion plans despite Russian attacks on grain shipments.
byOlena Mukhina
14/01/2025
Ukrainian grain. Illustrative photo. Credit: Ukrainian World Congress
Ukraine’s Agrarian Ministry reports that on 13 January, Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, met with Egypt’s newly appointed Ambassador to Ukraine, Barakat Elleithy, to discuss the growing agricultural trade between the two countries.

In 2024, agricultural trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt reached $1.4 billion, which is a 32% increase compared to 2023.

The discussions between Ukraine’s minister of Agrarian Policy and Egypt’s ambassador focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

Key topics included reducing payment deferrals for Ukrainian exporters, lifting trade restrictions and tariffs, and the potential creation of a Ukrainian food hub in Egypt.

Minister Koval noted that Ukraine’s primary exports to Egypt include corn, wheat, soybeans, and oil, while Egypt primarily exports citrus fruits, potatoes, and nuts to Ukraine.

Koval emphasized the need for mutually beneficial cooperation and the formation of a joint working group to develop a roadmap for addressing ongoing issues.

Earlier, aRussian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber aircraft fired a missile at a civilian cargo vessel near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.

As reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official Telegram channel, the vessel was en route to Egypt and transporting a cargo of wheat.

