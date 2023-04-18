Egypt nearly supplied rockets to Russia, agreed to arm Ukraine instead, leak shows – WP

Egypt paused a plan to secretly supply rockets to Russia last month following talks with senior US officials and instead decided to produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine, according to five leaked US intelligence documents that have not been previously reported, according to The Washington Post.

Last week, The Washington Post reported on a covert plan by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi to supply Russia with up to 40,000 122mm Sakr-45 rockets, which can be used in Russian multiple-launch rocket launchers, which was meant to be kept secret to avoid issues with the West. However, newly leaked documents obtained by WP revealed that Sisi backed away from the plan in early March, which would have been a significant rebuke to the United States.

“In an apparent diplomatic win for the Biden administration, a new leaked document stated that Egypt shelved the Moscow deal and approved selling 152mm and 155mm artillery rounds to the United States for transfer to Ukraine,” WP wrote.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Africa, ammunition, Egypt