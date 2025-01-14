Another Indian national killed in Ukraine serving in Russian army

An Indian national from the small southern Indian state of Kerala has been killed and another severely injured while fighting on the Russian side against the Ukrainian forces in Ukraine, India’s Ministry of External Affairs reports, according to The Economic Times.

According to official Indian data, this marks the tenth Indian death in Russian military service in recent months. In October, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reported that 85 Indians had been discharged from Russian military service, with efforts ongoing to secure the release of 20 more. Following previous casualties, New Delhi had demanded Russia stop recruiting Indians and warned citizens about employment opportunities in Russia.

The Ministry’s spokesperson confirmed that an Indian citizen, identified as Binil Babu, 32, was killed in a drone attack, and another Indian national from the same state was injured in the same incident and is currently receiving treatment in a Moscow hospital. India’s embassy in Moscow is coordinating with both families and providing assistance.

The Ministry says it has “strongly taken up” the matter with Russian authorities, demanding early release of all Indians recruited by the Russian army. Officials are working to arrange transportation of Babu’s remains to India while seeking “early discharge and repatriation” of the injured individual.

Desperate for more manpower after losing soldiers in Ukraine, Russia deceives foreign civilians, including Indians, into combat roles by promising well-paid non-combat positions. This recruitment drive extends globally, targeting economically challenged nations like Nepal and Central Asian countries, as part of Russia’s broader effort to bolster its forces. India, a longstanding ally of Russia, has refrained from explicitly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

