Russo-Ukrainian war, day 845: Ukrainian forces destroy 15 Russian air defense systems in Crimea over two months

Exclusive

Three reasons why Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit was a success. Despite setbacks with Global South attendance and support for the communique, Ukraine’s first Global Peace Summit reached its goals, a working group member says and details what happens next.

No other option: Russian wealth must fund Ukraine’s fight. Unless all frozen Russian assets are confiscated and given to Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war, and the cost for the West will be much higher.

Ukraine gears for EURO with “greatest-ever squad”; soldiers watch via Starlinks from front. With domestic football devastated, coach Rebrov built Ukraine’s “strongest-ever squad” from European leagues for EURO 2024, which commentator Vadim Skichko, himself in the military, will stream from the front via Starlink.

Military

Ukrainian forces hit 15 Russian air defense systems in Crimea over two months. Amid preparations for the arrival of F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine continues to destroy Russian defenses, aiming to bolster its own capabilities against ongoing Russian aggression.

Russia steps up offensives to drain Ukraine ahead of F-16 arrivals, Ukrainian commander says. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi highlights Russian strategies to escalate combat intensity and geographical scope, aiming to exhaust Ukrainian troops, disrupt reserve preparations, and prevent Ukraine from initiating active offensive military actions.

Media: Ukrainian drones attacked targets in Russia’s three regions. Ukrainian intelligence carried out suicide drone attacks on facilities in Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Voronezh oblasts of Russia, including a steel mill and an ammo depot.

Intelligence and technology

British Intelligence: Russia plans using more revenues from tax hikes to continue its war in Ukraine in 2025. UK Intelligence’s latest update indicates that Russia’s recent tax hikes are likely aimed at financing expanding financial obligations, including the war in Ukraine.

International

CBC News: Canada’s pledge to supply Kyiv with $ 406 million air defense system stalls without delivery date. The air defense system, intended to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities, remains undelivered amid Russian attacks and a recent offensive on Kharkiv Oblast.

German Foreign Minister Baerbock warns: Without continued support for Ukraine, war could expand to EU and NATO. The minister underscored the critical need for sustained international solidarity with Kyiv.

Global Peace Summit: Russia must withdraw from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Participants of the Global Peace Summit have issued a resounding call for Russia to withdraw immediately from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, emphasizing the critical need to safeguard nuclear safety in the country.

Humanitarian and social impact

Trap Aggressor: Russian UAV designer buys luxury property in France. Despite his role in Russia’s defense industry, which destroys the lives of millions of Ukrainians, the EU hasn’t imposed sanctions on Oleg Demchenko.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kostin says Russia commits war crime every ten minutes. Overall, Ukrainian prosecutors have registered nearly 130,000 Russian war crimes since 2022.

Political and legal developments

Denmark weighs blocking Russian oil tankers from Baltic passage. Denmark explores options to curb Russian oil tankers using Danish straits to access the Baltic Sea, targeting the “shadow fleet” evading sanctions.

New developments

ISW: Russia exploits ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska to sow Balkan turmoil. The Kremlin continues exploiting its relationship with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska to spread propaganda, promote secession, and destabilize the Balkans region, the ISW says.

