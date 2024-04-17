Russo-Ukrainian war, day 783: Russians lose up to 70% of equipment in Chasiv Yar assault as Ukraine may lose ground near Bakhmut without US aid

Military

Commander: Russians lose up to 70% of equipment amid assault on Chasiv Yar. Russian troops experience 50 to 70% equipment losses during their ongoing assault on Chasiv Yar, as reported by a battalion commander fighting in the area.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ran out of missiles to protect Trypilska station. President Zelenskyy attributed the destruction of Trypilska power station to Ukraine having exhausted its missile supply for defending the facility.

Intelligence and technology

Umerov: 244/344 weapon systems approved by Ukraine Defense Ministry in six months are Ukrainian-made. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov says his ministry has approved 344 new weapon systems for the Armed Forces over the past 6 months, with 244 of them produced domestically.

British Defense Ministry: Russian military struggles to shield factories from Ukraine’s drone attacks. According to the British Defense Ministry, Ukrainian UAV tactics and frequent attacks “continue to cause problems for Russian forces” on the frontlines.

ISW: Russian ‘threatening gains’ likely west of Bakhmut without US aid for Ukraine. Ukrainian officials are sounding alarms about an impending Russian offensive and the need for US military aid to fend it off.

Norway to supply Ukraine with F-16 “perhaps with longer-range strike capabilities”. Norway, alongside Denmark and the Netherlands, plans to equip Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets enhanced for long-range strikes, announced by the Norwegian FM in Kyiv.

International

PACE adopts resolution to use Russian assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction. PACE adopts resolution to facilitate Ukraine’s reconstruction using frozen Russian assets for an international compensation fund and establishing a claims commission.

Ukraine to share wartime experience at seminar for Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lithuania. Lithuania’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Agnė Bilotaitė, praised Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs for its progress during wartime.

Polish farmers unblock one of three Ukraine border checkpoints. Polish farmers unblocked traffic at the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint, allowing truck movement. However, blockades persist at two other major checkpoints, disrupting Ukraine’s economy amid war.

EU Foreign Ministers to discuss Ukraine’s defense needs in Luxembourg. The meeting will take place on 22 April with the EU Foreign & Defense Ministers. The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs & the Minister of Defense will join the discussion via video link.

War in Ukraine damages “entire international order,” Scholz tells Xi Jinping. At a meeting in China, both the German and Chinese leaders agreed that threats of nuclear weapons use are inadmissible.

Greece to continue Ukraine support but won’t send F-16 jets to Ukraine, PM says. Greek PM Mitsotakis affirms Greece’s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, but says his country is not ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, citing concerns over Greece’s own defense capabilities amid tensions with neighboring Türkiye.

EU set to unlock €50 billion in aid following endorsement of Ukraine’s reform plan. The European Commission has recommended that the EU Council approve Ukraine’s reform plan, which will enable the release of €50 billion in assistance to support Ukraine’s path towards EU integration.

Humanitarian and social impact

Italy to allocate €45 million for emergency restoration work on UNESCO sites in Odesa. The funding aims to aid urgent repairs following Russian attacks, preserving the city’s cultural heritage.

Nearly 37,000 people remain missing in Ukraine amid Russian invasion. Russia has been abducting civilians since 2014, escalating after the 2022 invasion. Ukraine verified only 147 ppl, 1,700 illegally detained civilians have been able to return home.

Ukrzaliznytsia de-Russifies 82 railway objects in 2023 on language commissioner’s request. Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-owned railway operator, reported that it de-Russified 82 railway infrastructure objects in 2023.

Political and legal developments

Raiffeisen Bank’s job postings in Russia spark questions about its exit pledge. The FT reports that Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank has posted numerous job ads in Russia, suggesting plans to expand there, despite earlier statements about intending to exit the Russian market.

US House Speaker announces separate bills for months-delayed Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid. US House Speaker Mike Johnson proposes dividing foreign aid into four separate bills for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, risking prolonging the six-month delay in Ukraine aid caused by Congressional Republicans.

US unveils new sanctions targeting Belarusian entities, individuals. The US imposed sanctions on a dozen Belarusian organizations and 10 individuals for enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine.

UN Security Council: Russia responsible for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant incidents. Ukraine’s UN rep. Kyslytsia states recent events on 7 & 9 April at ZNPP were a “well-planned Russian false flag operation” aimed at distracting from the root cause – Russia’s invasion.

Media: US House Speaker Johnson plans to pass four separate aid bills, further delaying Ukraine support. US House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to offer four separate foreign aid bills for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other priorities instead of Senate-approved package, further delaying the stalled Ukraine aid.

White House rejects possible standalone House Israel aid bill, insists on including Ukraine. The White House opposes standalone Israel aid proposals, advocating instead for a combined $95 billion aid package that includes support for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Gaza.

US Congressman: Rosatom buys new assets to circumvent current sanctions. Rosatom sells the USA 20% of its enriched uranium. Because of this, the Russian company has avoided sanctions and managed to grow technologically and expand.

New developments

US not to shoot down Iranian drones in Ukraine unlike it did in Israel. John Kirby believes there is a difference in conflicts, airspace, and “threat picture” between Israel and Ukraine

“Shaheds sound the same”: Zelenskyy calls for equal air defense support. President Zelenskyy highlighted the coordinated response of the US, UK, France & Jordan in shooting down 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran at Israel.

Ukraine’s Security Service uncovers 11 Russian spy networks in 2024, agency’s chief says. The Head of Ukraine’s Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, emphasized his agency’s focus on employing preemptive strategies and innovative counterintelligence methods to dismantle entire spy networks.

Russian losses

As of 16 April 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 455340 (+920)

Tanks: 7189 (+9)

APV: 13809 (+13)

Artillery systems: 11609 (+16)

MLRS: 1046

Anti-aircraft systems: 759 (+1)

Aircraft: 347

Helicopters: 325

UAV: 9277 (+11)

Cruise missiles : 2092

Warships/boats: 26

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 15563 (+53)