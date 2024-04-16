Eng
White House rejects possible standalone House Israel aid bill, insists on including Ukraine

The White House opposes standalone Israel aid proposals, advocating instead for a combined $95 billion aid package that includes support for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Gaza.
byYuri Zoria
16/04/2024
2 minute read
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing 13 February 2023. Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith
White House rejects possible standalone House Israel aid bill, insists on including Ukraine

On 15 April, the White House announced its opposition to a standalone Israel aid bill unless it included aid for Ukraine, Axios reports. US President Biden’s previous threat to veto a similar bill in February rallied Democrats to successfully defeat the proposal.

Earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the House would vote on Israel aid this week, but he did not specify if it will be considered in Biden’s package, which also includes aid for Ukraine, Taiwan, or Gaza would also be considered.

For more than six months, US Congressional Republicans have been blocking the US foreign aid package, which includes military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The Senate approved a $95 billion bill in February, including over $60 billion for Ukraine and $14.1 billion for Israel, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has delayed bringing it to a vote, citing the need not to rush. There is no set date for a House vote yet. Moreover, House Republicans are considering amendments or drafting a new version, which would require Senate re-approval following the vote.

At an April 15 briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated, “We will not accept a standalone” Israel aid bill.

Jean-Pierre added that a standalone bill “would not help Israel and Ukraine but would actually delay the needed aid.” She urged the House to pass the Senate’s $95 billion aid bill for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

Earlier in the briefing, national security spokesman John Kirby stated that the White House opposes any standalone bill focused solely on Israel, as previously proposed.

