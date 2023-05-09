US announces new military aid package for Ukraine, including air defenses, ammo, satellite imagery services

155mm ordnance for M777 gun. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine

On 9 May, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package to “reaffirm the steadfast US support for Ukraine, including to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.”

The Pentagon says the package totals up to $1.2 billion and is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

“Unlike Presidential Drawdown authority (PDA), which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry or partners,” the statement reads.

According to the Pentagon statement, the capabilities in this package include:

Additional air defense systems and munitions;

Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems;

Ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;

155mm artillery rounds;

Commercial satellite imagery services;

Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

Tags: US aid for Ukraine