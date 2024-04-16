Eng
Polish farmers unblock one of three Ukraine border checkpoints

Polish farmers unblocked traffic at the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint, allowing truck movement. However, blockades persist at two other major checkpoints, disrupting Ukraine’s economy amid war.
byYuri Zoria
16/04/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian trucks blocked on the border from Poland to Ukraine amid Polish truckers’ border blockade. December 2023. Source: slovoidilo
On 16 April, Polish farmers protesting against Ukrainian imports unblocked traffic at the Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv, with trucks reportedly freely moving in both directions, yet the blockade of two other major border passages persists.

Following late last year’s end of a Polish truckers’ blockade disrupting Ukrainian aid and goods supplies, including drone parts, Polish farmers launched nationwide protests in February. They continue blocking checkpoints, affecting truck movement and disrupting ports and roads. This action benefits Russia by undermining Ukraine’s economy amid its two-year war.

“Polish farmers have stopped blocking truck traffic in front of the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint. Registration and passage of trucks in both directions is carried out as usual,” the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on their Telegram channel.

At the moment of the report, 100 heavy trucks were waiting to leave Ukraine at this checkpoint, with another 30 trucks weighing up to 7.5 tons were waiting for clearance in Poland, the border guards reported.

As of early March, Polish farmers were blocking all six crossing points on the border between Poland and Ukraine. Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv is one of the three largest checkpoints at the Polish-Ukrainian border.  As of today, 16 April, the Polish farmers continue to block two other major passages, Hrebenne – Rava-Ruska and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Read also:

