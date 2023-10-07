Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Four injured in Russian Oniks missile attack on Odesa resort, granary

The Oniks missiles were launched from a Bastion launcher in occupied Crimea; Ukraine’s most reasonable option is to destroy these launchers
byAlya Shandra
07/10/2023
2 minute read
A resort damaged by a Russian Oniks missile strike on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Operational Command South
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On the night of 7 October, Russia launched a missile attack on south Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast with supersonic anti-ship Oniks missiles. A resort and a grain storage facility were hit, and houses and cars were damaged, the South Operational Command reported.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Command said four people were injured by glass shards.

The missiles were fired from the Bastion coastal missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the military said.

They hit the building of a resort in a recreational area and a grain storage facility of the port infrastructure.

Missile debris and a blast wave caused a fire in a garage cooperative, and several apartment buildings were damaged, the military added.

A resort damaged by a Russian Oniks missile strike on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Operational Command South
A resort damaged by a Russian Oniks missile strike on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Operational Command South
A car damaged by a Russian Oniks missile strike on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Operational Command South
A resort damaged by a Russian Oniks missile strike on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Operational Command South

Oniks missiles are a type of supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles developed by Russia. They can be launched from surface ships, submarines, and land-based platforms. They have a range of up to 600 km and a speed of Mach 2.6, can fly at low altitudes, and maneuver to evade enemy defenses.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Oniks missiles pose a significant threat to the entire coastal region, including Odesa and its critical infrastructure. Countering them is a complex task due to their low altitude flight path and range.

To combat these missiles, the Ukrainian military would need to target the Russian coastal defense complexes known as “Bastion,” which are located in Crimea and serve as launch sites for Oniks missiles, Ihnat pointed out. “Just like with the S-300, it is difficult to counter the missiles, so it is better to destroy the installations on the ground.”

Odesa Oblast, with its close proximity to occupied Crimea, often falls under Russian attacks:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts