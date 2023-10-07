Four injured in Russian Oniks missile attack on Odesa resort, granary

On the night of 7 October, Russia launched a missile attack on south Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast with supersonic anti-ship Oniks missiles. A resort and a grain storage facility were hit, and houses and cars were damaged, the South Operational Command reported.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Command said four people were injured by glass shards.

The missiles were fired from the Bastion coastal missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the military said.

They hit the building of a resort in a recreational area and a grain storage facility of the port infrastructure.

Missile debris and a blast wave caused a fire in a garage cooperative, and several apartment buildings were damaged, the military added.

Oniks missiles are a type of supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles developed by Russia. They can be launched from surface ships, submarines, and land-based platforms. They have a range of up to 600 km and a speed of Mach 2.6, can fly at low altitudes, and maneuver to evade enemy defenses.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Oniks missiles pose a significant threat to the entire coastal region, including Odesa and its critical infrastructure. Countering them is a complex task due to their low altitude flight path and range.

To combat these missiles, the Ukrainian military would need to target the Russian coastal defense complexes known as “Bastion,” which are located in Crimea and serve as launch sites for Oniks missiles, Ihnat pointed out. “Just like with the S-300, it is difficult to counter the missiles, so it is better to destroy the installations on the ground.”

Odesa Oblast, with its close proximity to occupied Crimea, often falls under Russian attacks: