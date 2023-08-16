Russia again attacks Odesa port infrastructure with Iranian drones to disrupt grain exports

Overnight into 16 August, the Russian forces conducted a two-wave air attack on Odesa Oblast using the Shahed-series Iranian-made one-way attack drones. The attack resulted in a fire in one of the Ukrainian ports of the Danube River, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

“Russian terrorists attacked Odesa Oblast twice last night with strike drones. The main target was the port and grain infrastructure in the region’s south,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said the Russian strikes on the Danube River port damaged warehouses and granaries. The employees of the State Emergency Service promptly eliminated the resulting fires.

The Odesa Oblast Head stressed that as a result of the attack, “fortunately, there were no dead or injured.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that in the skies of Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, air defenses shot down 13 of the Shaheds launched by Russia, not mentioning the total number of the “kamikaze drones” used in the attack.

“Overnight into 16 August 2023, Russian occupation forces attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The Shaheds were launched in several waves from the southeastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda),” the command wrote.

Kiper updated that 11 of the 13 downed drones were destroyed in Odesa Oblast.

