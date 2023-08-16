Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia again attacks Odesa port infrastructure with Iranian drones to disrupt grain exports

In another nighttime air attack, Russia targeted Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, 13 “kamikaze” drones were downed, some hit targets, civilian and military officials reported.
byYuri Zoria
16/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian grainary in Odesa oblast damaged in a Russian air attack on 16 August 2023. Photo: Operational Command South
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Overnight into 16 August, the Russian forces conducted a two-wave air attack on Odesa Oblast using the Shahed-series Iranian-made one-way attack drones. The attack resulted in a fire in one of the Ukrainian ports of the Danube River, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

“Russian terrorists attacked Odesa Oblast twice last night with strike drones. The main target was the port and grain infrastructure in the region’s south,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said the Russian strikes on the Danube River port damaged warehouses and granaries. The employees of the State Emergency Service promptly eliminated the resulting fires.

The Odesa Oblast Head stressed that as a result of the attack, “fortunately, there were no dead or injured.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that in the skies of Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, air defenses shot down 13 of the Shaheds launched by Russia, not mentioning the total number of the “kamikaze drones” used in the attack.

“Overnight into 16 August 2023, Russian occupation forces attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The Shaheds were launched in several waves from the southeastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda),” the command wrote.

Kiper updated that 11 of the 13 downed drones were destroyed in Odesa Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts