Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian air attack targets Odesa agricultural enterprise as Ukraine downs 6/6 drones, 6/10 missiles

Russia again targets Odesa agricultural infrastructure in a nighttime air attack as Ukraine downs all six “kamikaze drones” and six of ten air-launched cruise missiles, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.
byYuri Zoria
17/09/2023
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In the early hours of 17 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with six Iranian-made Shahed one-way attack drones and ten cruise missiles, targeting Odesa Oblast, as Ukraine destroyed all the drones and six missiles, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force says Russians launched six Shahed-136/131 UAVs attacked from the southeast and south (Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Crimea’s Chauda), while 10 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched missiles were fired from 9 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Engels air base area in Russia’s Saratov Oblast.

“The main direction of the strike was the south of Odesa oblast. Air defenses were active along the route of the missiles and UAVs. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and other means of destruction were involved in repelling the air attack,” the Air Force reported.

According to the Air Force, Ukrainian forces shot down 12 air targets, including all six Shaheds and six of 10 cruise missiles. The Ukraine South Defense Forces specified that four Shahed drones were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast, and two more in the Odesa skies.

“Enemy missiles hit the territory of a civilian agricultural enterprise in Odesa Oblast, the State Emergency Service is working [on the scene], and the local military administration will inform you of the consequences,” the Air Force said.

The Ukraine South Defense Forces added that the attack damaged agricultural land and a grain storage facility in Berezivskyi district of Odesa Oblast, and no one was injured.

As of the publication of this article, the Odesa Regional Military did not share any further details.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts