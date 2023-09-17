Russian air attack targets Odesa agricultural enterprise as Ukraine downs 6/6 drones, 6/10 missiles

In the early hours of 17 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with six Iranian-made Shahed one-way attack drones and ten cruise missiles, targeting Odesa Oblast, as Ukraine destroyed all the drones and six missiles, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force says Russians launched six Shahed-136/131 UAVs attacked from the southeast and south (Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Crimea’s Chauda), while 10 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched missiles were fired from 9 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Engels air base area in Russia’s Saratov Oblast.

“The main direction of the strike was the south of Odesa oblast. Air defenses were active along the route of the missiles and UAVs. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and other means of destruction were involved in repelling the air attack,” the Air Force reported.

According to the Air Force, Ukrainian forces shot down 12 air targets, including all six Shaheds and six of 10 cruise missiles. The Ukraine South Defense Forces specified that four Shahed drones were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast, and two more in the Odesa skies.

“Enemy missiles hit the territory of a civilian agricultural enterprise in Odesa Oblast, the State Emergency Service is working [on the scene], and the local military administration will inform you of the consequences,” the Air Force said.

The Ukraine South Defense Forces added that the attack damaged agricultural land and a grain storage facility in Berezivskyi district of Odesa Oblast, and no one was injured.

As of the publication of this article, the Odesa Regional Military did not share any further details.

