Russo-Ukrainian war, day 575. Poland halts arms transfers amid grain dispute with Ukraine

Exclusive

“I only had one brigade.” Ukrainian General explains why Russians rapidly occupied southern Ukraine early in invasion. On the eve of Russia’s invasion, 1,500 Ukrainian troops were overpowered by a 20,000-strong invasion army from Crimea. A general speaks about the events that led to Russia’s rapid occupation of South Ukraine, which Ukraine’s counteroffensive is struggling to reverse.

Military

ISW: Donetsk’s Bakhmut and western Zaporizhzhia see more Ukrainian offensive operations. Ukraine continued offensive operations near Donetsk’s Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 September, inflicting considerable losses on Russian troops and consolidating gains, according to ISW.

General Staff: Russian forces try to regain lost ground in Bakhmut sector. Russia tries to regain control of Andriyivka, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Frontline report: Ukraine conducts most intense air attack on occupied Crimea using drones, missiles. Ukraine’s military executes a large-scale air attack on Russian bases in occupied Crimea, using “kamikaze” drones and cruise missiles, and utilizing diversionary tactics.

Ukrainska Pravda: Ukrainian forces hit Russian secret military base in occupied Melitopol. Joint operations by Ukraine’s SBU and military targeted secret Russian headquarters in occupied Melitopol.

Media: Ukraine attacks Russian air base in Saky, occupied Crimea, damages equipment. Ukrainian forces executed a coordinated drone and missile attack on Russia’s military Saky airfield in occupied Crimea, damaging the military equipment and inflicting casualties, according to Ukraine security sources and Russian media.

Ukrainian attack damages Russian military base in Crimea, satellite images confirm. Ukraine targeted Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center in occupied Crimea, satellite images show the scale of damage.

Russian army shells Kherson Oblast, killing six, injuring nine. Almost each day Russian forces shell settlements of Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring civilians. On 21 September, the shelling claimed the lives of six people.

Intelligence and Technology

Sullivan: US holds off on sending ATACMS to Ukraine. US President Biden has opted against sending ATACMS to Ukraine for now, according to Jake Sullivan, who said the issue remains on the table

British intel: Prolonged deployment in Ukraine takes a toll on Russian troop morale. “The absence of regular unit rotations out of combat duty is highly likely one of the most important factors contributing to low Russian morale,” as per British intelligence.

Ukrainian versatile unmanned combat vehicle undergoes frontline testing. The Ukrainian Army is testing the Ironclad unmanned combat robot in live operations. The versatile robotic platform assists forces by storming positions, recon, and fire support at 20km/h speed.

International

Sweden hands over its best tanks to Ukraine. Sweden supplies Ukraine with ten main battle tanks.

Romania and Ukraine work together to regulate Ukrainian grain exports. Romania and Ukraine agree on plan to control Ukrainian grain exports.

Poland stops supplying weapons to Ukraine amid grain dispute. Poland is not supplying Ukraine with weapons and prioritizes its own defense, Polish Prime Minister said amid tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv over import bans.

Polish President Duda plans to talk to Zelenskyy “face to face”. Polish President Duda explained why he did not meet with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

RMF24: Polish Foreign Ministry surprised by PM’s statement on supply of weapons to Ukraine. Uncoordinated statement by Polish Prime Minister on supply of weapons to Ukraine leaves Polish Foreign Ministry surprised.

Zelenskyy meets with US military leaders at Pentagon. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Pentagon.

Ukraine’s President meets with US senators in Washington. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

US Senate confirms new chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff. US Army General Randy George succeeds General Mark A. Milley as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian cruise missile attack injures at least 21 civilians as Ukraine destroys 36/43 missiles. Last night’s massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine injured at least 21 civilians as Ukrainian air defenses downed 36 of 43 cruise missiles, according to official sources.

Kyiv passes 1,000 hours of air raid sirens as seven Kyivans injured in Russian air attack. Last night, Russia targeted Kyiv in a massive missile attack, injuring at least seven civilians. Cumulatively, air raid alerts have exceeded 1,000 hours in Kyiv since the onset of the invasion in February 2022.

Russia resumes air attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: partial blackout in Rivne Oblast. Russian strike on Rivne Oblast power facility may suggest renewed campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure; regional blackout ensued.

Ukrenergo prepares for “any possible scenario” as Russian missile attack damages energy facilities. Ukrenergo says that Russian missiles struck Ukrainian energy facilities in central and western Ukraine, but it is too early to call it the beginning of a new wave of the Russian campaign to disrupt Ukraine’s power grid.

Political and Legal Developments

Over 100 NGOs say Ukraine cannot hold elections in wartime. Holding presidential elections in Ukraine in wartime could undermine national unity and provide openings for Russian disinformation, Ukrainian NGOs tell foreign critics.

Ukraine’s Parliament passes national minorities law, addressing EU recommendations. Ukraine’s parliament passed a law on protecting national minority rights, meeting one more of the seven recommendation from the EU for candidate status.

NYT: US may use legal mechanism to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. US President may use the 1977 Act to transfer frozen Russian reserves worth billions of dollars to Ukraine, according to the New York Times.

Baerbock opposes Zelenskyy’s plan to strip Russia’s UN veto power. Germany has not supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal to reform the UN Security Council and remove Russia’s veto power.