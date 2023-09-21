General Staff: Russian forces try to regain lost ground in Bakhmut sector

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian counterattacks in the Bakhmut sector in the Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 21 September 2023.

On 21 September, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine’s energy, industrial, and civilian infrastructure with 44 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles and six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 38 Russian cruise missiles, the General Staff reported.

“The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, and attacks both military and civilian targets, which unfortunately results in civilian casualties,” the General Staff stated.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched 52 missile strikes and 44 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 43 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings, civilian educational institutions, medical facilities, dormitories, and other civilian infrastructure.

Over the last day, there were around 20 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled Russian attacks northeast of Hryhorivka, according to the General Staff. Russian forces tried to regain lost ground near the recently liberated town of Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast but were unsuccessful, the General Staff reported. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Pivnichne, and Minkivka in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled over ten Russian attacks in the vicinity of Mariyinka and near Krasnohorivka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Yelyzavetivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Maksymiliyanivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Berestove, Kopanka, and Shyikivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Dvorichne, Kyslivka, Ivanivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Arkhanhelske. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Stepove, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Avdiyivka.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Nevske in the Luhansk Oblast and Dibrova in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled ten towns, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Berestove, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Mykilske in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Vodian, Novoukrayinka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian army launched air strikes near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Bilohiriya in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Malynivka, Charivne, Stepove, and Pyatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and continues to shell Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia, the General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes near Dihtiarne in the Sumy Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 20 settlements, including Chernatske in the Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Zarichchia, Kucherivka, Shalyhine, and Yunakivka in the Sumy Oblast; and Hrafske, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Lvove and Tiahynka in the Kherson Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten settlements, including Beryslav, Mykolayivka, and Kherson in the Kherson Oblast, and Solonchaky and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Oblast.