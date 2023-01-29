Russians continue offensive on three fronts, despite losses – Ukraine’s General Staff

Destroyed Russian occupying forces' military equipment/ Source: nv.ua, photo by the AFU's General Staff

Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) General Staff’s Facebook page, that the Russian occupying forces continue their offensive on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts in Donetsk Oblast despite suffering heavy losses.

“The Russian forces continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts despite suffering heavy personnel losses. On the Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts, the Russian forces are on the defensive,” reads the General Staff’s of the AFU statement.

On Saturday, Russia launched a missile attack against the civilian infrastructure in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with more than 15 MLRS attacks. There are deaths among civilians.

This morning Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 civilians, injuring at least 2 – Oblast Head Four high-rise residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

📷https://t.co/yUfg2z1TQt pic.twitter.com/rRQfaVq8yt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 28, 2023

On the Bakhmut front, 18 settlements came under fire. Among them are Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers opened fire on Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka.

Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Niva in Donetsk Oblast came under fire on the Novopavlivka front.

On the Kupiansk front, the invading forces shelled Ukrainian positions in Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast; and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the invaders fired mortars and tubed artillery at Makiivka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

15 settlements were attacked on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vremivka and Novopillia in Donetsk Oblast and Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian military continues to suffer heavy casualties. In recent days, up to 50 wounded Russian soldiers were brought to the city hospital in the Tokmak settlement, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Most Russian military return to the front line after receiving medical care.

The Russian occupying forces’ artillery bombarded the Kherson front in Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Kozatske, Tiahinka, Komyshany, and Kherson.

Throughout the day, Defence Forces aviation conducted four strikes against the Russian occupying forces. Additionally, the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian Ground Forces struck two control points, two air defense positions, and three areas of Russian military concentration.

Tags: Armed Forces of Ukraine (ZSU), General Staff, Russian offensive, Russo-Ukrainian war