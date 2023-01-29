Russians continue offensive on three fronts, despite losses – Ukraine’s General Staff

destroyed russian military equipment

Destroyed Russian occupying forces' military equipment/ Source: nv.ua, photo by the AFU's General Staff 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) General Staff’s Facebook page, that the Russian occupying forces continue their offensive on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts in Donetsk Oblast despite suffering heavy losses.

“The Russian forces continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts despite suffering heavy personnel losses. On the Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts, the Russian forces are on the defensive,” reads the General Staff’s of the AFU statement.

On Saturday, Russia launched a missile attack against the civilian infrastructure in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with more than 15 MLRS attacks. There are deaths among civilians.

On the Bakhmut front, 18 settlements came under fire. Among them are Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 339: “Acute situation” in Bakhmut and Vuhledar–Zelenskyy.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers opened fire on Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka.

Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Niva in Donetsk Oblast came under fire on the Novopavlivka front.

On the Kupiansk front, the invading forces shelled Ukrainian positions in Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast; and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the invaders fired mortars and tubed artillery at Makiivka, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

Russia might attempt new major offensive in coming months most likely in Luhansk Oblast – ISW

15 settlements were attacked on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vremivka and Novopillia in Donetsk Oblast and Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian military continues to suffer heavy casualties. In recent days, up to 50 wounded Russian soldiers were brought to the city hospital in the Tokmak settlement, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Most Russian military return to the front line after receiving medical care.

The Russian occupying forces’ artillery bombarded the Kherson front in Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Kozatske, Tiahinka, Komyshany, and Kherson.

Throughout the day, Defence Forces aviation conducted four strikes against the Russian occupying forces. Additionally, the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian Ground Forces struck two control points, two air defense positions, and three areas of Russian military concentration.

Read also:

Russia hides scale of its losses in Ukraine — deputy minister

Russia highly likely suffered over 300 casualties in New Year Day’s strike on Makiivka barracks – British intel

Any substantive Russian-claimed advances near Orikhiv and Vuhledar highly unlikely – British intel

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags