Ukraine’s General Staff: Ukrainian army holds back Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces tried to advance near Mariyinka in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 28 August 2023.

Over the last day, there were around 26 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched eight missile strikes and 30 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 19 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to hold back the Russian offensive near Mariyinka. Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka. Mariyinka, Pobeda, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka suffered from Russian artillery fire.

Ukrainian soldiers.

Credit: General Staff via Facebook.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian Air Force launched an air strike near the town of New York in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Pryvillia, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Druzhba.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russia launched an air strike near Avdiyivka. Russian artillery shelled the towns of Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, and Sievierne.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibove and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in the Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements suffered from intense Russian artillery fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniekamianske, Torske and Spirne in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell the following towns: Kyslivka, Kolodyazne, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Russian forces launched air strikes in the areas of Vodiane, Novosilka, and Blahodatne (all in the Donetsk Oblast). Russian artillery shelled the following towns: Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched air strikes in the areas of Robotyne and Novodanylivka. Over 20 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Poltavka, Huliaypilske, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaki, and Kamianske.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes at Popivka and Slavgorod in the Sumy Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 20 settlements, including Karpovychi and Kamen in the Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyno, Boyar-Lezhachi, Popivka, and Stukalivka in the Sumy Oblast; and Mala Vovcha, Okhrymivka, Vetarine in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Mykolayivka and Olhivka in the Kherson Oblast. Kherson and Sadove in the Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Oblast suffered from the Russian artillery shelling.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery measures, according to the General Staff.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, three air strikes to hit Russian air defense systems, and one strike at a Russian command post, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units hit two Russian command posts, one air defense system, and one artillery system at the firing position, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Related: