Mobilized Russians in Belarus were provided with World War II-style weapons – Ukraine’s General Staff

The mobilized Russians near the Belarusian city of Baranovichi were given World War II-style weapons and helmets, some submachine guns were in non-working condition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On Nov 9, Russian occupiers launched 8 missile and 10 air strikes, carried out more than 4 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Areas of more than 15 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts were attacked.

According to the General Staff, Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, accepts and hosts Russian servicemen, and provides training grounds. The formation of a joint Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops is underway. The threat of Russian strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of Belarus remains.

According to detailed information, the Russian occupiers are taking away looted property and stolen cars from the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast. Looting takes place under cover and accompanied by representatives of the occupation’s so-called state security agencies.

The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 2 areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 positions of the Russia’s anti-aircraft defense equipment.

Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down 5 “Shakhed” and 2 “Orlany” UAVs in different directions.

Ukraine’s units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 electronic warfare stations and other important Russian military objects.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Belarus, General Staff