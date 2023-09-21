Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s President meets with US senators in Washington

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
bySerge Havrylets
21/09/2023
2 minute read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with US senators in Washington on 21 September 2023. Credit: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 21 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US senators and leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.

President Zelenskyy met with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and senators in the US Senate in Washington, DC, the Presidential Office of Ukraine reported.

Zelenskyy in US Senate
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US senators in Washington on 21 September 2023.
Credit: president.gov.ua

Zelenskyy noted that the meeting was “another confirmation of the strategic partnership” between the United States and Ukraine.

“Thanks to the Senate, thanks to the President of the United States, thanks to every citizen of the United States, Ukrainian soldiers are clearing our land of Russian invaders. Supporting Ukraine means strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. And our victory will be a joint victory of the peoples of Ukraine, the United States, and the entire free world,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, addressing the senators.

Ukraine’s President briefed the senators on the current situation at the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine’s priority defense needs, and the necessity to boost the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense in the face of winter and possible Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

President Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US Congress would continue to adopt important decisions to support Ukraine financially. Ukraine’s President discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula with the senators, particularly the need to involve the states of the Global South in this process.

The parties emphasized the importance of the post-war recovery of Ukraine and welcomed the appointment of US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, the Presidential Office of Ukraine reported.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts