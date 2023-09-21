Ukraine’s President meets with US senators in Washington

On 21 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US senators and leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.

President Zelenskyy met with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and senators in the US Senate in Washington, DC, the Presidential Office of Ukraine reported.

Zelenskyy noted that the meeting was “another confirmation of the strategic partnership” between the United States and Ukraine.

“Thanks to the Senate, thanks to the President of the United States, thanks to every citizen of the United States, Ukrainian soldiers are clearing our land of Russian invaders. Supporting Ukraine means strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. And our victory will be a joint victory of the peoples of Ukraine, the United States, and the entire free world,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, addressing the senators.

Ukraine’s President briefed the senators on the current situation at the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine’s priority defense needs, and the necessity to boost the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense in the face of winter and possible Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

President Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US Congress would continue to adopt important decisions to support Ukraine financially. Ukraine’s President discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula with the senators, particularly the need to involve the states of the Global South in this process.

The parties emphasized the importance of the post-war recovery of Ukraine and welcomed the appointment of US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, the Presidential Office of Ukraine reported.

