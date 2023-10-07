Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian occupation authorities threaten medical care cutoff for Ukrainians without Russian passports

From 2024, Russia will not provide medical services to Ukrainian citizens in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
bySerge Havrylets
07/10/2023
2 minute read
Balitsky
Evgeny Balitsky. Screenshot from video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian-installed occupation authorities of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine have threatened to stop providing medical care to Ukrainian citizens from 2024 if Ukrainians do not have a Russian passport, BBC Russian Service reported.

The Russian-appointed head of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Yevgeny Balitsky, issued a statement calling on Ukrainians living in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast to apply for Russian passports.

“So far, we are in no hurry for the new year. After the new year, we will take more stringent measures to ensure that only citizens of the Russian Federation will live on our territory. If a person still receives medical care with a Ukrainian passport before the new year, he or she will not receive it afterward,” Balitsky said.

The Russian authorities claim that about 83% of the residents of the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine have applied for Russian passports. However, this data cannot be confirmed.

The Ukrainian authorities say that residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine can take Russian passports to avoid danger to their lives.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts