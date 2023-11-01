Poll: Corruption still major concern for Ukrainians despite war￼

About 63% of Ukrainians listed corruption as one of the top issues the country facing besides the ongoing war, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology’s (KIIS) released poll on 1 November.

Low salaries and pensions ranked second, cited as a key problem by a majority of respondents.

The poll found that the issues of personal well-being (such as pensions/salaries, unemployment or tariffs) concern the Ukrainian population less than injustice due to corruption.

Over half of Ukrainians surveyed, 54%, said the main responsibility for fighting corruption lies with the new anti-corruption bodies established after 2014. A significant number, 43%, also pointed to the president and presidential administration as key players.

While new institutions like the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are seen as central to tackling the problem, their effectiveness remains in doubt. According to a separate poll, only 31% of citizens expressed trust in NABU.

“In any case, the public expects active actions of the authorities at various levels to overcome corruption,” KIIS concluded.

