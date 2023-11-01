Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Poll: Corruption still major concern for Ukrainians despite war￼

The issues of personal well-being concern the Ukrainian population less than injustice due to corruption.
byMaria Tril
01/11/2023
1 minute read
The office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in Kyiv. Credit: Forbes Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

About 63% of Ukrainians listed corruption as one of the top issues the country facing besides the ongoing war, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology’s (KIIS) released poll on 1 November.

Low salaries and pensions ranked second, cited as a key problem by a majority of respondents.

The poll found that the issues of personal well-being (such as pensions/salaries, unemployment or tariffs) concern the Ukrainian population less than injustice due to corruption.

Over half of Ukrainians surveyed, 54%, said the main responsibility for fighting corruption lies with the new anti-corruption bodies established after 2014. A significant number, 43%, also pointed to the president and presidential administration as key players.

While new institutions like the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are seen as central to tackling the problem, their effectiveness remains in doubt. According to a separate poll, only 31% of citizens expressed trust in NABU.

“In any case, the public expects active actions of the authorities at various levels to overcome corruption,” KIIS concluded.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts