US officials meet with leaders of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions, FBI and NABU sign memorandum

On 1 September 2023, the US Departments of State, Justice, and Treasury, FBI, as well as the White House and the USAID, hosted leaders of Ukraine’s main anti-corruption institutions, including the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, and the Chief Justice of the High Anti-Corruption Court Vira Mykhailenko. All these institutions were created in the framework of Ukraine’s post-2014 anti-corruption reforms.

The press service of the US Department of State provided little public details about the results of the meeting, saying that “The United States applauds Ukraine’s commitment to anti-corruption efforts even amid Russia’s brutal full-scale invasion and supports Ukraine as it works to implement key anti-corruption reforms aimed at securing its democratic future, built on the rule of law. Strong and decisive action by Ukraine’s government and its independent anti-corruption institutions, as well as vigilance by civil society and media, continue to be important to counter corruption, ensure transparency in public procurement, build investor confidence, and hold those in positions of public trust to account,“

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau also informed that it signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the FBI. The director of the Bureau, Serhiy Kryvonos, and FBI director Christopher Wray signed the memorandum.

“The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States will deepen cooperation in investigations of corruption crimes, combating money laundering, and asset recovery. The relevant intentions are recorded in the Memorandum of Understanding between NABU and the FBI, which was signed on 31 August 2023,” the NABU informed.

Within the framework of the newly concluded Memorandum between NABU and the FBI, the parties will exchange information, conduct training, and implement joint efforts in investigating corruption crimes. Previously, thanks to the cooperation of the FBI and NABU, Bureau employees had the opportunity to undergo several trainings and receive equipment necessary for effective investigation.

Also, during the visit, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with the leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions. According to the White House, they discussed the progress Ukraine has made in combatting corruption and safeguarding the autonomy of these crucial institutions.