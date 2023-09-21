Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainska Pravda: Ukrainian forces hit Russian secret military base in occupied Melitopol

byIryna Voichuk
21/09/2023
Destroyed Russian military base in Melitopol. Credit: Ukrainska Pravda
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Armed Forces have struck a secret Russian base in the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in a joint operation, Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported, citing a source in SBU.

Destroyed Russian military base in Melitopol. Credit: Ukrainska Pravda

SBU first identified that Russian troops had organized a headquarters at the local motor plant before passing information to the military to target the location.

The joint operation allegedly wounded the commander of Russia’s 58th Army fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction and their chief of staff.

The source claims several dozen Russian officers were also targeted, with around ten killed in the strike. They did not specify the exact date, only that it occurred “in recent days.”

The operation demonstrates Ukraine’s continued ability to gather intelligence and conduct precision strikes behind Russian lines.

