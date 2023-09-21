Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

RMF24: Polish Foreign Ministry surprised by PM’s statement on supply of weapons to Ukraine

Uncoordinated statement by Polish Prime Minister on supply of weapons to Ukraine leaves Polish Foreign Ministry surprised.
bySerge Havrylets
21/09/2023
2 minute read
Poland's new prime minister and the Polish-Ukrainian dialogue
Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has not coordinated his statement on the supply of weapons to Ukraine with the Polish Foreign Ministry, according to RMF24.

On 20 September, answering the question of whether Poland will continue to support Ukraine militarily amid the controversy between Poland and Ukraine over the import of Ukrainian grain, Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland is not currently providing Ukraine with any weapons and has no such plans because the Polish government decided to prioritize the strengthening of Polish defense.

Morawiecki’s statement came against the backdrop of tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv over unilateral Polish restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine’s decision to file a complaint to the World Trade Organization over import bans.

This statement of the Polish Prime Minister allegedly took Poland’s Foreign Ministry by surprise and was not coordinated with the Polish diplomatic department, according to RMF24. According to unnamed sources of RMF24 in Poland’s Foreign Ministry, Polish diplomats are waiting for instructions from Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (currently in the United States) and declining any comments on the statement made by the Polish Prime Minister.

When it comes to Poland’s arms supplies to Ukraine, Poland only implements previously agreed contracts, including the largest contract since 1989 for the supply of Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, according to RMF24 journalist Krzysztof Zasada with reference to unnamed sources in Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Unnamed officials in the Polish Foreign Ministry stressed that a logistics center for foreign military assistance to Ukraine continues to operate in Poland.

According to the Polish government, Poland has provided Kyiv with more than three billion euros of military aid since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Polish military assistance to Ukraine included ammunition, armored vehicles, tanks, self-propelled howitzers, and Soviet-era fighter jets.

According to RMF24, Morawiecki’s statement may have implied that Poland had already supplied Ukraine with all the weapons it could have given without creating risks to its defense capabilities.

The Rosomak combat vehicles and Rak self-propelled mortar launchers are currently being manufactured for Ukraine in Poland.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts