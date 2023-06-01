EU Parliament adopts ammunition production bill to keep supporting Ukraine – DW

EU parliamentarians backed a law to boost ammunition production in the EU for replenishing its own stockpiles and supplying Ukraine in the medium and long term, DW reports.
European Parliament adopted the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) on 1 June 2023. This legislative proposal comes from the European Commission and contains measures to urgently increase the ability of the EU defense industry to supply ground-to-ground ammunition, artillery shells and missiles.
The EU will invest 500 million euros from EU funds to boost their production until 30 June 2025 for the creation of new production capacities, optimization, expansion, modernization or re-profiling of existing capacities, retraining and professional development of employees, the establishment of cross-border industrial partnerships, including public-private partnerships, to secure access to strategic components and raw materials.
Related articles:
- EU Parliament votes to fast-track Ukraine ammo bill – Politico
- EU greenlights €2 billion plan to boost ammunition supplies to Ukraine
- Ukraine urgently needs 1 million rounds of ammunition – defense minister
- European Council approves €1 billion ammunition support for Ukraine
- EU defense ministers back fast-tracking Ukraine ammunition – Bloomberg
Tags: ammunition, EU, military aid to Ukraine