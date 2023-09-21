US Senate confirms new chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

On 21 September, the US Senate voted US Army General Randy George to be the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General Eric Smith to be commandant of the Marine Corps, CNN reported.

Randy Alan George was born on 1 November 1964 in Alden, Iowa, USA. He is a US Army general who has served as the acting chief of staff of the US Army since 4 August 2023 and as the 38th vice chief of staff of the US Army since 5 August 2022. Randy George previously served as the senior military assistant to the United States Secretary of Defense.

The previous chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, had his farewell meeting with NATO allies in Oslo (Norway) last week and then traveled to Germany to join US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in meeting the Western allies of Ukraine at Ramstein Summit to discuss supplying of weapons to Ukraine.

General Mark A. Milley has served as the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since 1 October 2019. General Milley held the position of the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, and the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

General Milley, set to retire from service, has always had plenty of confidence in America’s ability to aid Ukraine during its existential fight for independence, sovereignty, and freedom.

“The United States and its allied countries are rich, powerful, with significant military resources that are capable of sustaining this fight, in President Biden’s words, as long as it takes,” General Milley said at a press conference in Germany on 19 September.

From the outset of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mark A. Milley has worked effectively with the Ukrainian military command to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against illegal and unprovoked Russian aggression.

